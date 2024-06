Pat Sajak is moving on from his storied job as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" with his reputation and ratings "intact."

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced June 12, 2023, he was leaving the game show. He already has his next gig lined up.

"Unlike other high-profile 'family room stars' who enjoyed off-the-charts likability ratings at the peak of their careers, only to see it all come crashing down at the end … Sajak is stepping away with his reputation and ratings fully intact," branding expert Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR' told Fox News Digital.

"In that sense, he'll always draw eyeballs and interest, regardless of what he does, due to his notoriety and popularity — and those are not the same thing.

"In the end, every actor or media personality worries about being typecast because it can limit future creative pursuits if they're too closely tied to one particular character or genre. But once you're at Sajak's level of stardom, those residual checks and licensing fees are more than 'worth it.' Whatever he does next, Sajak will always be the returning champion."

Sajak's next career endeavor will be a role in the play "Prescription: Murder," which will run from July 31, 2025, to Aug. 10, 2025.

Sajak will play a psychiatrist who plots with his mistress to murder his wife and then is pursued relentlessly by an unassuming LAPD lieutenant, who will be played by Hawaii news anchor Joe Moore at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu.

"Pat Sajak, just retired as host of the popular ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show following 41 seasons, and his long-time buddy Joe Moore return to the Hawaii Theatre Center main stage in 2025, starring in William Link and Richard Levinson’s original Columbo mystery thriller, ‘Prescription: Murder,’ with all of the net proceeds for the show going to support the Hawaii Theatre Center," the theater wrote on its website.

It's not unusual that Sajak already has his next move lined up, experts told Fox News Digital.

"Already moving on to his next project is to be expected from such a celebrity, as whatever he endeavors to do from this point forward should garnish attention as people want to see and know the next phase of his career," Kathy Fielder, president and CEO of Kathy Fielder Design, explained. "Pat brings a whole new audience and dynamic that crosses generations of people, from young to old.

"Not one to sit on his laurels, Mr. Sajak embraces new opportunities and challenges, and I have no doubt that the play ‘Prescription Murder’ premiering in Hawaii next summer will be a fresh, new phase for him. 'Break a leg,' Pat!"

In 2023, Sajak tweeted that while "it's been a wonderful ride," he is hanging up his hosting hat. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.

"It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak began hosting the famous game show in 1981. The program first premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford.

While he has his next job lined up, it's not out of necessity. The game show host has "nothing to ‘prove,'" according to beauty and wellness expert Rebecca Hatch Black.

"Pat should do what brings him the most happiness and joy at this point in his life," Black noted. "He has poured happiness into us all for so many years. This is his chance to let his hair down and do something for himself."

Ryan Seacrest will replace Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune."

"Wheel of Fortune" made the announcement on Twitter in 2023, writing, "It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited — Welcome Ryan!"

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."