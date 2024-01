Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are taking issue with a puzzle recently featured on the game show.

In Friday's episode, host Pat Sajak introduced a puzzle in the "Rhyme Time" category, and while a contestant was able to correctly solve it with "Absolutely Positively," viewers took to social media to complain that the words do not actually rhyme.

"Absolutely Positively is NOT a rhyme," one person wrote on X.

"Hey @WheelofFortune," another person wrote, tagging the show's account. "Care to explain how these two words rhyme Because they absolutely positively DON'T."

One comment read, "Love your show and have for years... HOWEVER hello?! ‘ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY’ does NOT rhyme!! Absolutely resolutely WOULD be a rhyme! And what is this ’Did you bring the map?' being called a ‘phrase’? It's simply a question. It is NOT a phrase!"

After recounting the issue, another viewer commented, "Pardon my French, but how the f--- does that rhyme? This country is going to hell."

A similarly strongly worded complaint read, "Are they so f---ing dumb they think those words rhyme?"

As Sajak's final season ahead of his retirement continues with new episodes, viewers are taking issue more and more with the beloved show.

In another recent episode, fans complained when a contestant named Tina made it to the bonus round but was not able to correctly guess the answer "major blizzard" despite being able to think of "minor blizzard."

"Since when has a MINOR BLIZZARD ever occurred?!!?" one person asked, along with a laughing emoji.

"This game is frustrating to watch! How do you say ‘Minor Blizzard’ and then ‘Major....’ blah blah blah without saying ‘MAJOR BLIZZARD’??????!!!!!!" another person complained. To clarify, Tina never said "major" on the show.

In another episode this month, Sajak was criticized for jokingly yelling at a contestant to "shut up."

"According to my math, by $200—" Sajak said as he began to name the winner of the show. He was interrupted by the player, Angela, shrieking "Shut up!" with excitement.

As Sajak was surprised by the contestant’s candid reaction, he continued to ask, "You didn't mean that personally?"

"No… never," Angela responded wholeheartedly.

Sajak went on to finish his sentence, "According to my math, by $233, you are the winner with $11,900."

Angela was ecstatic about the results and started clapping excitedly.

After Sajak announced the commercial break, he then took a pause and yelled "Shut up!" to the "Wheel of Fortune" contestant, as he attempted to match her energy.

"@WheelofFortune @patsajak was highly disrespectful and inappropriate on the show that aired today (1/16/24)," one comment read on X.

"The contestant Angela yelled in excitement after winning and was told ‘Will you shut up!’ Angela did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner. Joke or not. Do better."

