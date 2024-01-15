Expand / Collapse search
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant viciously slammed for missing bonus puzzle: 'You moron'

Contestant Tarhea couldn't solve the bonus puzzle in the 'Food and Drink' category

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are often passionate in their reactions to the game show, but one contestant got more criticism than normal after failing to solve her last puzzle.

On a recent episode, a woman named Tarhea won the game, and for the bonus round she chose the category "Food and Drink." With the letters given to her and the ones she picked, the puzzle she needed to solve read "BAGELS & ___G_N_TS."

She guessed "bagels and beignets" and "bagels and croissants," but wasn't able to come up with the correct response, which was "bagels and doughnuts."

A photo from "Wheel of Fortune"

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Tarhea lost out on a BMW. (Wheel of Fortune/Sony Pictures Television)

"You know a lot of shops have stopped spelling it the proper way, and that's probably what you were …" host Pat Sajak offered, trailing off as Tarhea cried out.

He continued, "Now I have to look in here and see what we didn't get," holding the prize envelope. When he opened it, it was revealed that she could have won a BMW.

Tarhea began stomping her feet in dismay, but she did go home with her cash winnings from the game, a total of $25,898.

While Sajak was apologetic that she wasn't able to go home with the grand prize, "Wheel of Fortune" fans weren't as kind.

"BAGELS AND BEIGNETS OVER BAGELS AND DOUGHNUTS? ARE YOU F---ING MAD," one viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another commented, "She missed Bagels & Doughnuts. Where do they find these people?"

A photo of Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak was apologetic after Tarhea failed to solve the puzzle. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"Did anyone see that chick on wheel of fortune?" another post on social media read. "She had a BMW right there and couldn’t say Bagels and doughnuts. I was screaming at my f---ing TV, poor chick."

Along with a shot of the unsolved puzzle, another viewer wrote, "She didn't get this. she kept saying 'bagels and beignets.; i violently hate this f---ing show."

Yet another complaint read, "IT WAS BAGELS AND DOUGHNUTS YOU MORON HOW DID YOU GET IT WRONG OMG."

pat sajak

Pat Sajak is currently filming his final season of "Wheel of Fortune" ahead of his retirement. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

As Sajak noted, Tarhea's loss marked the fourth time in one week that contestants chose the BMW envelope but didn't win it.

"So I believe if we've spent the entire week not getting it, I get it," he joked.

Another episode this month left fans furious after a contestant wasn't given credit for solving a puzzle because she mispronounced a word.

Contestant Shauna was on a roll, guessing letters for a puzzle in the "Same Letter" category. She named the letters until she had filled out the entire phrase, which was "Congenial Company & Clever Conversation," but when Sajak asked her to read the answer out loud, she mispronounced the first word.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose for a photo

Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been co-hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for decades. (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)

"No," Sajak told her simply before moving onto the next contestant. He gave the correct pronunciation and was given the points.

Viewers reacted strongly to the moment, with several taking to X to discuss it.

"I'm sorry, but mispronouncing Congenial had me upset..." one person admitted.

"They just made this woman look illiterate because congenial pronunciation," another wrote.

One comment read, "I don’t even know what the word #congenial means but I damn sure know it’s not pronounced like that. I’m embarrassed for her honestly. Cause wtf."

