'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak fumbles during awkward on-air mistake: ‘I just messed up’

Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak rang in the New Year with an awkward on-air moment.

Sajak, 77, shuffled through his cue cards as he mistakenly mixed up information about a player’s personal life during the game show episode Monday.

While introducing the "Wheel of Fortune" contestants, Sajak asked a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Jason, about his relationship status.

"Married man?" he asked while referring to his cue cards.

Jason appeared stunned and confused, as he replied, "No, I’m single, actually."

"You know, I’m sorry," Sajak attempted to laugh off the awkward mistake and apologized.

"I just messed up a card, hold on," the game show host pointed out.

Sajak joked again, "So you’re a circus acrobat, I see?"

After shrugging off the mistake, he correctly said Jason’s bio, "Paris, Texas, as a single dad to two adopted boys."

"Nice to have you, Jason, forgive me, but it’s been a New Year’s weekend. You have to understand."

This was just another example of Sajak's quick, witty remarks during the beloved game show.

Last week, the "Wheel of Fortune" host responded to a contestant after she criticized a puzzle and failed to answer correctly.

In the recap of the "Wheel of Fortune" video titled "Jill’s Bonus Round," Sajak is seen highlighting the failed puzzle moment and what happened behind the scenes.

"You had a puzzle that you think you should have solved, and you didn’t," he began. "And then she blamed me during commercial."

During the bonus round, player Jill attempted to guess the phrase on the letter board with the category "What Are You Doing?".

Jill did her best to solve the puzzle but unfortunately failed.

Once the buzzer sounded off, the remaining letters were revealed and read, "Voicing our opinion."

"You weren’t going to get it… just a little late," Sajak reacted to the failed puzzle guess.

She laughed and replied, "What kind of puzzle is that?"

After laughter was heard from the surprised audience, Sajak jokingly snapped back, "It’s a puzzle you didn’t solve."

Jill lost out on a chance to win $40,000 during the "Wheel of Fortune" bonus round.

"It’s getting testy here on Christmas," Sajak added of the holiday snafu after he revealed the prize envelope.

Meanwhile, Sajak is preparing to step down from the beloved game show. His new successor, Ryan Seacrest, will fill his spot as "Wheel of Fortune" co-host next season, alongside Vanna White.

In June, Sajak announced that he would be leaving "Wheel of Fortune" after 40 years.