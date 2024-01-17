‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak yells at contestant to 'Shut up' in awkward moment

Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak had quite the reaction after an overly excited contestant found out she would win big on the beloved game show.

"According to my math, by $200 –" Sajak began to explain before he was interrupted by the player Angela shrieking "Shut up!" with excitement.

As Sajak was surprised by the contestant’s candid reaction, he continued to ask, "You didn't mean that personally?"

"No… never," Angela responded wholeheartedly.

Sajak went on to finish his sentence, "According to my math, by $233, you are the winner with $11,900."

Angela was ecstatic about the results and started clapping excitedly.

After Sajak announced the commercial break, he then took a pause and yelled "Shut up!" to the "Wheel of Fortune" contestant, as he attempted to match her energy.

Fans were quick to respond to the awkward encounter and didn’t approve of Sajak’s behavior during the episode.

"@WheelofFortune @patsajak was highly disrespectful and inappropriate on the show that aired today (1/16/24)," one comment read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The contestant Angela yelled in excitement after winning and was told ‘Will you shut up!’ Angela did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner. Joke or not. Do better."

Another user replied, "We heard that too and were horrified."

In the same thread, the fan reacted and said, "Maybe winning $11k isn’t big to him but she was obviously excited and deserved to have her moment!"

Although the "Wheel of Fortune" moment may seem a bit bizarre to viewers, another fan argued that Sajak was clearly joking.

"Ok I went back and watched it because I was really hurt on her behalf and I missed it the first time. When he came up to her, she said ‘Shut up!’ I think he was joking back with her and his inflection and tone were ‘off.’ It doesn't appear he said that out of nowhere. But cringe."

Meanwhile, Sajak is preparing to step down from the beloved game show, as his successor, Ryan Seacrest, will fill his spot as "Wheel of Fortune" co-host, alongside Vanna White.

Sajak has hosted the famous game show since 1981. White joined him on "Wheel of Fortune" the following year.