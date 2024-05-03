'Wheel of Fortune' fans 'enraged' after contestant's 'painful' mistake costs her $7,250

"Wheel of Fortune" fans vented their frustration on social media after a contestant's mistake cost her $7,250.

During Tuesday's episode of the long-running game show, contestant Kimberly Wright from Apopka, Florida, failed to complete a puzzle when she picked the wrong letter.

When the puzzle board read "D U _ _ - _ _ L L E D PLATYPUS," Wright chose to spin the wheel and landed on the Express wedge.

"I'm going to call an F," Wright said to groans from the studio audience.

Wright apparently believed that the correct answer was "duck-filled platypus" when it was actually "duck-billed platypus."

After Wright missed the correct answer, contestant Marie Kioski from Owosso, Michigan, solved the puzzle, winning the money and a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club Rio Mar in Puerto Rico.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans quickly took to social media to express their disbelief over Wright's flub.

"i have never been more enraged watching wheel of fortune," one fan declared while replying to a clip of the viral moment.

"Oh my, that was painful. F?? She thought the platypus was filled? with what exactly?" a viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"F----- brutal," another fan agreed.

"Where did this lady think an F was going to go in this puzzle?" another social media user wondered.

A fan wrote, "wheel of fortune puzzle was clearly duck-billed platypus and the lady asked for an F she’s like reverse autocorrect."

"A Duck-Filled Platypus!?" one fan chimed in.

"Oh, I hope Red isn't on social media. She gonna get blasted for missing that puzzle," another viewer commented.

"Wheel of Fortune" legend Pat Sajak hosted the episode, which was aired almost a month after he taped his final episode.

After more than four decades as host, Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7, according to Deadline. The farewell episode was taped on April 5th.

In June 2023, Sajak announced that he was exiting the show .

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote in a statement. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."

In response to Sajak's exit news, his longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White posted, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

A week after Sajak's news was released, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over as host in Season 42.

