'Wheel of Fortune' fans beg Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie to host show with Vanna White

"Wheel of Fortune" fans seem to love Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie so much that they want her to have a regular role on the popular game show.

Last month, Pat announced his plan to retire after the upcoming season, marking an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was officially named as his replacement, but judging by several comments on social media, fans believe the job should have gone to a more familiar face.

As one of Maggie's Instagram followers told her on a recent post, "They Should let You be the New Host."

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK GETS EMOTIONAL AS DAUGHTER MAGGIE SAJAK FILLS IN FOR VANNA WHITE

"I still think you should take over for your Dad," one comment read. "I am not impressed that Ryan Seacrest is stepping in to your Dad's place on the show. I may just stop watching."

"I was so bummed when you weren't selected to take over for your dad," another person commented. "I certainly hope the shows producers are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna."

Vanna White has been Pat's co-host since 1982, and while she hasn't announced any retirement plans of her own, she's reportedly still in contract negotiations, arguing for a larger salary. While some fans want Maggie to take Pat's role on the show, others are hoping she'll eventually step in for White.

"You should be taking over Vanna White’s job when Vanna White is ready to retire," one fan suggested.

Several people thought that Maggie would be a great fit in White's role, but some offered a slight adjustment to the idea.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ FANS OUTRAGED OVER PAT SAJAK'S COMMENT ABOUT DAUGHTER MAGGIE: ‘NEPOTISM AT ITS BEST’

"I think you should take over as letter turner for Vanna and she should take over for your dad as host!!!" wrote one person. "You guys would be an awesome team."

While it's likely many "Wheel of Fortune" viewers want Maggie on the show to carry on Pat's impressive legacy, she also has several fans in her own right.

She's made several appearances on the show, the first when she was just a toddler. She currently works as the show's social media correspondent, posting videos of her interviews with contestants online.

In 2020, she took White's role for a week as Pat recovered from surgery, with White acting as the main host. Earlier this year, she did the same when White played a game of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" with "Jeopardy!" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

While many viewers would love to see her on the game show every week, Maggie may have different aspirations as she graduated from law school in May.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It's also worth mentioning that some people have actually been against Maggie having anything to do with the show.

"They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!" one user on Reddit wrote when she appeared on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yup!" another person agreed. "Thought they could just slip her in. It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves."