‘Wheel Of Fortune’ host Vanna White weighs in on future with show, says she considered retiring

"Wheel of Fortune's" Vanna White revealed that she considered retirement after her longtime co-host Pat Sajak announced that he was departing the beloved game show.

During an interview with TV Insider, the 67-year-old TV personality shared her thoughts on her future with "Wheel of Fortune" after being asked how long she planned to continue her over four-decade run on the ABC series.

"I don’t know. When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too. But I’m not ready!" White said.

In September 2023, White extended her contract for an additional two years, and she will remain with the show through its 2025-2026 season.

VANNA WHITE MISSES ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ FOR FIRST TIME IN 30 YEARS: HER UPCOMING ABSENCE EXPLAINED

"We’ll see toward the end of those two years how I feel," White told TV Insider. "I thank God after all these years that I still love my job."

The iconic letter-turner will be joining new co-host Ryan Seacrest, who was tapped as Sajak's replacement in June 2023. Season 42 of "Wheel of Fortune" will premiere in September, and the show has been renewed through the 2027-2028 season.

In July 2023, White inked a new deal with ABC to continue hosting "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" after receiving a substantial pay raise, per Deadline.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

White's contract renewal with "Wheel of Fortune" was announced in September following months of speculation that she was holding out on returning to the series unless she received a pay increase.

During an October interview with People magazine, White addressed the internet rumors around the negotiations.

"Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody's stuff," she said.

White noted she's "a strong person. I'm not going to do anything I don't want to do or that I don't believe in.

"My mother taught me that at a young age, and I'm sticking to my guns."

Specific details about White's contract renewals with "Wheel of Fortune" and "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" have not been made public.

Sajak, 77, announced that he was stepping down as host of "Wheel of Fortune" in June 2023 after its 41st season, though he will serve as a consulting producer on the show for an additional three years. In addition to taking over as host, Seacrest will also be a consulting producer on "Wheel of Fortune."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Over his run on the series, Sajak was nominated for 23 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning three. In April, he taped his final episode, which will air on June 7.

During her interview with TV Insider, White weighed in on how she felt about Sajak's exit after the two first began hosting the show together in 1982.

"I can’t describe how I feel," she admitted. "I feel happy for him. I can’t imagine doing the show without him after 41 years. I sum it up as [like] reading a good book. It always has to end. This has been the best book I’ve ever read."

White told the outlet that she and Sajak had created unforgettable memories over the years and will always remain close.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think there’s anything [he and I] haven’t talked about in 8,000 shows," she said.

White continued, "We’ve traveled around the world together. We’ve watched our kids grow up together. We’ve thrown pies in each other’s faces. He’s so funny! I love him like a brother. Gosh, I’ve known him longer than I’ve known anybody."

"We will be friends forever."