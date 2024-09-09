‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ Vanna White, Ryan Seacrest share their ‘backstage rituals’

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White shared their backstage rituals as the TV host begins his first season.

"We check each other's teeth," Seacrest admitted in an interview on "Good Morning America."

"Food, lipstick," White explained.

"We like to snack on nuts in between takes and shows," Seacrest added. "And so we check for almond skins. That's a — that's a good friend."

Seacrest replaced longtime host Pat Sajak as the host.

"It's a dream, honestly, to be on this show, to work with Vanna," he said. "I'm so happy that you are going to be on board with us. And it's the same 'Wheel of Fortune' that everybody loves. It's just me standing there saying, 'Let's play.' That's really the big difference."

The "challenging part" of hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for Seacrest is the spelling.

"I'm not the greatest at spelling," he admitted to the outlet. "I rely on autocorrect quite a bit in real life."

White revealed the advice she gave to Seacrest as he took the reins from Sajak.

"You know what, when he came on, I said, 'Just be yourself. That's the best advice I can give you.' And he has been himself," she told the "GMA" hosts.

"Wheel of Fortune" announced Seacrest would take over for Sajak in June 2023 following the host's retirement.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak's final episode aired June 7, almost a year after he announced on June 12, 2023 that he was leaving the game show. The legendary host will return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Oct. 7 in his final farewell.

Sajak's next career endeavor will be a role in the play "Prescription: Murder," which will run from July 31, 2025, to Aug. 10, 2025.

Sajak officially handed over the hosting reins to Seacrest in June.

"Well, this is it, Ryan," Sajak told the new host in a promo video shared by "Wheel of Fortune."

"I think what you're going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home," Sajak shared with Seacrest.

