'Wheel of Fortune' contestant suffers 'brutal fail' in bizarre bonus round

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant is getting a lot of attention for the bonus round she competed in during her episode.

On Friday, a woman named Phoebe Huynh won the game, earning the chance to compete in the bonus round to win an additional prize. Her unconventional guesses, along with her banter with host Ryan Seacrest, got viewers talking.

During the game, she won $19,200, and after winning she chose the category "Food & Drink" for the bonus puzzle. Seacrest instructed her to select an envelope with her prize should she also win the last round. Then, she went on to select her letters. She chose D, P, H and O along with the show's customary R, S, T, L, N and E.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE' STAR VANNA WHITE ADMITS ‘THEY COULD DO IT WITHOUT ME’ BUT SHARES WHY FANS NEED HER

When White was done revealing the letters, she was left with "__ND__D _R__T."

"OK, well think about this," Seacrest told her. "You've had a great night so far. Sound it out. You've got ten seconds to solve it. Good luck, Phoebe."

She appeared to be stumped as she stared at the board, guessing "Sun-dried grapes? Sun-dried… birds? Sun-dried… oh… cats? No?"

After the buzzer went off, letting her know she'd run out of time, Seacrest said, "It's not a sun-dried bird. It's a candied fruit," revealing the correct answer."

"Well, I don't eat candied fruit," she complained good-naturedly.

Seacrest threw his hands up, laughing and asked, "Do you eat sun-dried birds?"

"No! I'm vegetarian!" she answered.

Seacrest laughed again at her reaction, then opened the prize envelope to show that had she answered the puzzle correctly, she would have won an additional $75,000.

The audience laughed throughout the interaction, and on social media, fans were equally entertained.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"truly the craziest bonus round i've watched live," one person wrote on the "Wheel of Fortune" Reddit page, along with a crying emoji. "'i don't eat candied fruit!' was the cherry on top."

On X, formerly Twitter, someone commented, "Sundried cats? How often has someone guessed sundried bird and cats in the food and drink category? What's going on here?"

"This lady really guessed ‘sundried bird’ on Wheel Of Fortune," another post read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The conversation continued on the "Wheel of Fortune" YouTube page, with a viewer calling the round a "brutal fail."

"One of the worst solves," one person commented, with another writing, "HOW COULD SHE NOT GET IT?!"

A harsher comment read, "Sundried cats? Needed a good laugh. How did she even win? Must of either got really lucky or she was against some not very bright people."

It was also pointed out that "sun-dried" wouldn't fit in the number of boxes that were shown, and that she'd already been given an S, so there's no way the word could have been part of the puzzle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's what happens when you are live on stage. Everything that would normally click, just vanishes on you," a fan pointed out.