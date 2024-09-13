'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame Ryan Seacrest for contestant losing shot at $1M

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant missed out on a chance at winning the million-dollar prize, and fans are putting the blame on new host Ryan Seacrest.

During Seacrest’s first week of replacing longtime host Pat Sajak, fans argued that the new game show host was off to a rocky start.

On Seacrest’s second night of hosting "Wheel of Fortune," contestant Airica spun a $1 million dollar wedge during her turn. The wedge could have been swapped out for the $100,000 wedge in the bonus round, meaning that if she won the game, she could have potentially won the big prize.

After Airica solved the first puzzle, she landed on a $1,000 mystery wedge and was given the choice to unveil it or leave it.

Once the contestant selected the letter "T," Seacrest continued to explain the rules.

"So Airica, those two T's are worth $2,000. You could keep those, or you could risk them by what’s seeing on the other side."

"It could be a bankrupt or it could be $10,000," Seacrest added.

After the "Wheel of Fortune" contestant decided to "risk it," Airica unveiled the bankrupt wedge.

"Got to take the mystery and the million-dollar wedge," Seacrest explained.

"Sorry about that!" he added as she replied, "It's OK."

Once Airica forfeited her $1 million wedge, fans were outraged that Seacrest failed to explain that she also had to give up the chance at the million-dollar prize ahead of time.

"Wheel of Fortune" viewers were quick to point out Seacrest’s mistake on social media and mentioned Sajak would have properly explained the rules.

"Pat would've explained that if she took the risk, she would've lost the million-dollar wedge," a fan wrote on X.

Another comment read, "Seacrest is doing okay but he’s yelling a lot. He didn’t help the poor woman reminding her she had a million on a mystery wedge."

"Pat would always remind the contestants if they look under the $10,000 they could lose their $1 million wedge. Ryan needs to do this too…" one viewer wrote.

A "Wheel of Fortune" fan blamed the contestant for her game show move and said, "Just saw a horrendous play up there on the dumbest of all Wheel of Fortune plays. This lady has the $1 million wedge. She risks it for 1% of that to go for the stupid 50/50 mystery $10k wedge….. and its a bankruptcy. STUPID."

While most viewers appeared upset about the game show events, a fan defended Seacrest and commented, "Contestants are briefed with complete rules before taping begins, and since we all know how it works, they’re edited out in post to make room for more gameplay."

The "Wheel of Fortune" contestant, Airica, was able to accumulate more than $17,000 after her bankruptcy flub. However, a player named Promise, ended up moving forward to the Bonus Round puzzle.

Seacrest replaced longtime host Sajak for season 42 of "Wheel of Fortune."