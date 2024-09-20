'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White admits 'they could do it without me' but shares why fans need her

"Wheel of Fortune" legend Vanna White knows the wheel would continue to spin without her, but believes there's a reason the acclaimed game show still needs her.

White took a trip down memory lane recently and noted that the environment is "so energetic" as the game show enters a new era with Ryan Seacrest taking charge.

"And my role on the puzzle board has changed," she told Parade. "When I first started, I had to physically turn every letter. Then they switched to TV monitors, so I just had to touch the letters and they would light up."

White added, "Now the board is operated by a laser. It's like a flat screen. And when I go to touch the letter, the laser catches my movement. It's crazy, right?"

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ PROMO WITH RYAN SEACREST SPARKS DEBATE OVER FUTURE OF SHOW

The outlet questioned that "if the letters can light up automatically…"

"I'm telling you right now, don't say it. They need me!" — Vanna White

"I'm telling you right now, don't say it. They need me!" she quickly replied.

White noted that "with all the electronics today, obviously they could do it without me," but she does bring a personal touch to the game that she believes the audience enjoys seeing.

"But people love watching what I'm wearing," White noted. "I've worn over 8,000 outfits. So I think the audience likes to see if I'm wearing red today, or blue. Is it going to be elegant or short? My wardrobe is a big part of it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pat Sajak's final episode as host aired on June 7, almost a year after he announced on June 12, 2023, that he was leaving the game show. The legendary host will return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Oct. 7 in his final farewell.

Seacrest has big shoes to fill as the new host of "Wheel."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital last year. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition," he added.

Seacrest took over the game show for its 42nd season, which began on Sept. 9.