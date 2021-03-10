‘West Side Story’ cast to reunite for 60th anniversary at virtual TCM Classic Film Festival

The cast of "West Side Story" has a new reason to celebrate these days.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the film, stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn will reunite and help kick off the annual film festival for Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

On Wednesday, a rep for the network confirmed to Fox News that the event will run virtually this year from Thursday, May 6 until Sunday, May 9 on TCM and within the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max.

The festivities will open with a screening of "West Side Story," which premiered in 1961. The cast reunion will also feature new interviews about the film.

"We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms – linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from," said Pola Changnon, head of TCM, in a statement. "The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan – whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!"

For four days, the festival will offer an extensive lineup of classic films, interviews with special guests, panels, unique presentations, as well as rarely seen behind-the-scenes footage, among others. The festival will also pay tribute to some stars, including Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw.

Directors, like Rob Reiner and Mira Nair, will introduce one of their seminal films and share personal memories.

Recently, Chakiris spoke to Fox News about his time bringing "West Side Story" to life.

The Oscar-winning actor, 86, has released a new memoir titled "My West Side Story."

He described what it was like meeting Natalie Wood, who also starred in the film, for the first time.

"You know, I can still see it right now as if it happened yesterday," said Chakiris about his first impression of the late star. "I remember when she first walked in. She was quiet and by herself. But the first thing you immediately noticed was her beauty. It was impossible not to be struck by how beautiful she was. She just radiated."

"But in getting to know her on set, I realized she was just as beautiful on the inside," he continued. "She was sweet, funny and easily got along with the cast. You knew she was a star because of her beauty alone, but she never acted the part. And she worked incredibly hard, just like the rest of us.

"She would always arrive on time for rehearsal casually dressed and just ready to take on whatever was thrown at us. Whenever she performed, you couldn’t help but just stop whatever you were doing. She was so incredibly lovely to work with. That’s how I remember her."

Chakiris also confirmed he has a close friendship with Moreno, 89.

"Oh my God, absolutely," he said. "Talk about having fun. From the moment we met, we were always just laughing and having a great time. Of course, everyone on set worked incredibly hard. We certainly didn’t know how much of an impact this film would have, but there was a feeling in the air that something magical was happening. And she just made it so much fun."

For more info on TCM Classic Film Festival, click here.