Danny Glover talks diversity in Hollywood on the Oscars red carpet

Actor Danny Glover attended the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday where the star opened up to Fox News about the ongoing push for inclusiveness in Hollywood.

Since the rise of the #MeToo and Time’s Up and #OscarsSoWhite movements, award shows such as the Oscars have been marked by calls for more diversity and for those that have stood against change to be called out. Speaking with Fox News on the red carpet for the big 2019 award show, after appearing in films such as “Killing Watson Jones,” “The Old Man & the Gun” and “Sorry to Bother You” in 2018.

'LETHAL WEAPON 5' IN THE WORKS WITH MEL GIBSON, DANNY GLOVER: REPORT

The star opened up about his thoughts on the push for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, noting that there’s a lot more work to do despite all the progress that’s been made.

DANNY GLOVER SHOUTED DOWN AT AIRBNB RALLY BY LABOR ACTIVISTS

“Well, I think every time we take a step we often take a step backward. I don't think we've done enough to to to acknowledge what we have to do not what we've done and wallowed in the glory of what we've done,” he said. “There's so much work to do. There's so much work to do in telling real stories. Real stories that change and transforming them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Glover is clearly in favor of the changes that have been made, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s in favor of the award show scene. The actor previously told Variety that it might be time to stop running the show altogether.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.