Robert Wagner tells Natalie Wood’s daughter, Natasha, how he feels about her case being reopened in HBO doc

A documentary centered on the death of actress Natalie Wood, spearheaded by her daughter Natasha Gregson-Wagner, will seek to uncover the life of the acclaimed performer and how deeply she was loved by her family who has not forgotten the legacy she left behind.

“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” is set to be released on May 5 on HBO and will see interviews from Wood’s husband Robert Wagner, Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, according to a press release from the network. (Natasha is also debuting her memoir, "More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood," on the same day).

The documentary features Wagner’s first-ever on-camera interview about Wood’s death at age 43 following her drowning off the coast of Catalina Island in 1981. Much of Wood’s life and illustrious career has been overshadowed by her tragic death, and Wagner believes the case should absolutely be reopened and investigated.

“I don't think there's a day that has ever gone by that I don't think about Natalie,” Wagner tells Natasha when asked if the case should be reexamined in a recently released trailer for the doc.

Born to Russian immigrant parents in San Francisco, Wood was larger than life from a young age, having performed in “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Tomorrow Is Forever” by the time she was 5 years old.

Although her most famous film is the iconic 1961 film “West Side Story,” Wood garnered Academy Award nominations for her performances in “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Splendor” and “Love with the Proper Stranger.”

Wood and Wagner shared a long history and were spouses to each other twice. The pair initially married in 1957 and stayed together for four years until their divorce. They each went on to marry other people and had more children before they reconciled and remarried in 1972.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Natasha said she didn’t want to focus on the copious number of conspiracy theories surrounding her mother’s death and only wants to shed light on Wood’s life through never-before-seen images, archival footage, diaries and audio recordings that Natasha discovered rummaging through her family’s storage unit.

“Archival interviews with Wood over the years reveal an intelligent, maturing woman, embracing motherhood and her ever-evolving acting career,” the release states.

Natasha was just 11 years old when her mother was discovered dead in the shore waters of Catalina Island in 1981. In the film’s trailer, Natasha maintained, "the day my mom died, my entire world was shattered,” and in additional footage and written elements found, Wood allegedly writes about the impact fame and family had on her in a 1966 unpublished article for Ladies Home Journal.

“Since then there's been so much focus on how she died that it's overshadowed who she was as a person,” Natasha said.

In 2016, Wagner recalled his favorite memory of Natalie, with whom he had a daughter Courtney with, to Fox News: "Oh God, I do have many. You know, Natalie was such a special, marvelous woman and we found each other twice in our lives ... how lucky I was. I just had such wonderful times with her."

"We have our daughter and we were very lucky to have that happen to us," he continued. "She was just a marvelous, marvelous light. My light and the light for our children. She was just such a special person."

The film will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners' streaming platforms.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report