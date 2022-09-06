Watch: Lisa Kudrow is called the "worst human" by reality star Spencer Pratt in astonishing video
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
NOT SO FRIENDLY- 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow slammed by Spencer Pratt: 'One of the worst humans I've come in contact with.' Continue reading…
EMOTIONAL OVATION- Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival. Continue reading…
BACK IN BUSINESS- 'Yellowstone' actress Q'orianka Kilcher back for Season 5 after insurance fraud charges. Continue reading…
REVELATIONS- ‘Boy Meets World’ star Maitland Ward explains why she left Hollywood: ‘I'm now my authentic self.' Continue reading…
STANDING GROUND- Janice Dickinson doesn’t regret ‘America’s Next Top Model’ remarks often seen as fat-shaming. Continue reading…
RIP- Luke Bell's family says the singer struggled with mental illness before his death at 32: ‘We are heartbroken.’ Continue reading…
STORY OF SURVIVAL- NCIS' star Pauley Perrette reveals she survived a massive stroke: 'I'm still here.' Continue reading…
SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS- Tiffany Haddish breaks silence after being sued for child sex abuse: 'It wasn't funny at all.' Continue reading…
TOUCHING TRIBUTE- Dave Grohl breaks down in tears on stage while performing 'Times Like These' at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. Continue reading…
ROYAL CONFESSIONS- Meghan Markle gives first address since stepping down as senior royal: I 'wondered if I was good enough.' Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS