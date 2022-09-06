Expand / Collapse search
Published

Watch: Lisa Kudrow is called the "worst human" by reality star Spencer Pratt in astonishing video

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

Lisa Kudrow was slammed by Spencer Pratt who says "the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being" was with the "Friends" actress.

Lisa Kudrow was slammed by Spencer Pratt who says "the rudest moment I've ever encountered with a human being" was with the "Friends" actress. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

NOT SO FRIENDLY- 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow slammed by Spencer Pratt: 'One of the worst humans I've come in contact with.' Continue reading…

EMOTIONAL OVATION- Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears, 'The Whale' receives 6-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival. Continue reading…

BACK IN BUSINESS- 'Yellowstone' actress Q'orianka Kilcher back for Season 5 after insurance fraud charges. Continue reading…

REVELATIONS- ‘Boy Meets World’ star Maitland Ward explains why she left Hollywood: ‘I'm now my authentic self.' Continue reading…

Maitland Ward details her path to the adult film world in a new memoir.

Maitland Ward details her path to the adult film world in a new memoir. (Ethan Miller)

STANDING GROUND- Janice Dickinson doesn’t regret ‘America’s Next Top Model’ remarks often seen as fat-shaming. Continue reading…

RIP- Luke Bell's family says the singer struggled with mental illness before his death at 32: ‘We are heartbroken.’ Continue reading…

STORY OF SURVIVAL- NCIS' star Pauley Perrette reveals she survived a massive stroke: 'I'm still here.' Continue reading…

Pauley Perrette, best known for her role in "NCIS" revealed she had survived a major health scare.

Pauley Perrette, best known for her role in "NCIS" revealed she had survived a major health scare. (David Livingston)

SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS- Tiffany Haddish breaks silence after being sued for child sex abuse: 'It wasn't funny at all.' Continue reading…

TOUCHING TRIBUTE- Dave Grohl breaks down in tears on stage while performing 'Times Like These' at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. Continue reading…

ROYAL CONFESSIONS- Meghan Markle gives first address since stepping down as senior royal: I 'wondered if I was good enough.' Continue reading…

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was the keynote speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was the keynote speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022. (Chris Jackson)

