'Yellowstone' actress Q'orianka Kilcher back for Season 5 after insurance fraud charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More interesting news for "Yellowstone" fans.

Actress Q'orianka Kilcher will be returning to season five of the Paramount+ show, resuming her role as Angela Blue Thunder, according to Deadline.

Viewers haven't seen Kilcher since season three.

This past July, the California Department of Insurance released a statement, stating the actress had been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud. They wrote, "Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits."

WATCH 'YELLOWSTONE'S' NEW SEASON 5 TEASER THAT DEBUTED DURING THE VMAS: ' ALL WILL BE REVEALED'

The statement reveals that while filming "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," alongside actors Eva Longoria and Michael Peña, "Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder. She saw a doctor a few times that year, but stopped treatment and did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer. A year later, in October 2019, Kilcher contacted the insurance company saying she needed treatment. Kilcher told the doctor handling her claim that she had been offered work since her injury occurred but had been unable to accept it because her neck pain was too severe. Based on Kilcher's statements to the doctor, she began receiving temporary total disability benefits."

However, while accepting wages, the actress was allegedly working on "Yellowstone" from July 2019 to October 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The show recently released a teaser for season five, which will debut on November 13 as a two-hour special.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Little is known about the newest season, but Kevin Costner will return as John Dutton.