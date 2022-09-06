'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette reveals she survived a massive stroke: 'I'm still here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"NCIS" alum Pauley Perrette opened up to fans about overcoming a "massive stroke" that she suffered one year ago and how she is celebrating being alive.

"One year ago I had a massive stoke," the actress shared in a Twitter post. "Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!"

The "NCIS" alum also shared an accompanying video, in which she muses, "How many times do I cheat death?" Perrette cited a 2014 incident when she was hospitalized after suffering a massive allergic reaction to her TV character's black hair dye and a 2015 attack by a homeless man outside her home. Perrette also revealed that is "a domestic violence and a rape survivor."

"And I'm still here," she concluded the video.

Back in 2019, Perrette similarly shared with her fans that she had spent time in the hospital after notable missing a CBS Upfront presentation.

"Well this was my night!" she wrote . "No worries, clean bill of health. Just a chance to wear a beautiful gown!" The picture showed the actress flashing a peace sign while wearing sweatpants in the hospital bed with an IV in her arm.

Perrette left "NCIS" in May 2018 after starring on the beloved show for 15 seasons. She played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

