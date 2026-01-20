Virginia Madsen says veterans aren’t trained to come home after nephew’s suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

When Virginia Madsen thinks of her late nephew, she beams — then fights to hold back tears.

"When he came to visit, he had matured," the Oscar nominee recalled to Fox News Digital. "He had changed. He was stronger. You never thought this person would be taken from us — and he was."

‘SHEEPDOG’ SHINES LIGHT ON THE WAR AFTER WAR, AS VETERANS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE WITH LIFE BACK HOME

"It was joyous the last time I saw him," she shared. "I was so glad I had that visit. I was so proud of him."

The actress last saw her nephew, Hudson Madsen — the son of her late older brother, actor Michael Madsen — in 2018 while he was home on leave from the Army.

The 26-year-old Army sergeant died by suicide in January 2022, shortly after completing a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Hudson was stationed at an Army base in Oahu, Hawaii, where he lived with his wife, Carlie.

WATCH: VIRGINIA MADSEN SHARES PERSONAL MISSION BEHIND VETERAN FILM ‘SHEEPDOG’

As she grappled with grief and supported her family, Madsen felt compelled to speak out, determined to shine a light on the silent battles many combat veterans face when they return home. Less than a year after Hudson’s death, she received the script for "Sheepdog," which opened in theaters Jan. 16.

Steven Grayhm — who wrote, directed and stars in the film — previously told Fox News Digital the story had been a deeply personal project. It was shaped by conversations with veterans, their families and mental health professionals about the often unseen toll of life after service.

"It’s a good-news story about recovery," Madsen said. "It’s about a guy who comes back, gets help and has the support of other veterans. He can choose life — and I loved that part of it. I wish my nephew had been able to have that kind of help."

"We were so devastated, but also, at the same time, isolated in our grief," the 64-year-old reflected. "I just didn’t know what to do. I wanted to do something. I wanted to be able to help my family, and I wanted to be able to put my grief into action. But what to do?"

"I didn’t want to make a war movie," she clarified. "I wanted to talk about what happens when a veteran comes home."

"I can’t understand what my nephew was carrying and what he was going through internally. What I’ve learned from others is that they are trained to be soldiers. They’re not trained to come home and be civilians. I’ve heard about PTSD but didn’t really know much about it. But there’s also growth after trauma. It’s possible to heal."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Madsen described Hudson as "a golden child" who dreamed of serving his country.

"It was so surprising that he said, ‘I want to join the Army. I want to be in the service of my country,’" the actress recalled. "Well, OK. So, we supported him. And he really believed in it. He was training before he signed up on his own. So, I knew that it really meant something to him. And I felt really proud of him. I wanted to be supportive, even though I was really afraid."

"I wrote letters, and it was scary," she said. "Sometimes we would get pictures of him while he was serving when he was allowed to send them. And I think he was very proud, too."

Looking back, Madsen said she had no idea her nephew was struggling when he returned home. As she portrayed a therapist treating soldiers with PTSD in "Sheepdog," Hudson was always on her mind.

"What you went through was not normal, but you are normal," she said. "You can live, and you can come back into [society]. [But] they’re changed. And what does the family do with that change? What do their friends do? What do they do on their own? How do they get the courage to speak out and ask for help? That has to come first. And maybe someone reaching out to them could be the key."

WATCH: FILM ‘SHEEPDOG’ CHRONICLES COMBAT VETERAN’S RETURN HOME

"Each case is very different, but I didn’t know," Madsen continued. "I didn’t know that he was as troubled as he was. I think many families find themselves in that place. So it’s a good thing to ask. It’s a good thing not to say, ‘Are you OK?’ but to ask, ‘How are you doing?’ Call a friend that you miss, that you haven’t talked to in a while, and say, ‘How are you doing?’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Before agreeing to do "Sheepdog," Madsen sought the blessing of her family, including Hudson’s widow and his father. Michael, known for playing tough guys in films like "Kill Bill" and "Reservoir Dogs," died in 2025 of cardiac arrest after a long struggle with alcoholism. He was 67.

"I cannot fathom the depth of grief that a mother and father go through with the loss of a child," said Madsen. "Hudson was not my son, but he sure felt like it. And we are a close family."

"I did not take this job lightly," Madsen said of agreeing to do the film. "This was more than a paycheck. This job would involve my heart and soul, which means it would involve my family."

WATCH: NEW FILM ‘SHEEPDOG’ SHINES LIGHT ON HIDDEN BATTLES VETERANS FACE AFTER MILITARY SERVICE

"I wanted them to know that I was doing it for all of us. I wanted to know if it was OK that I would make something like this. They trusted my judgment. And I know that for some, they’re glad that the story is out there. That Hudson is not anonymous. He isn’t gone. He is remembered. He is honored. And by doing this, I can honor others as well."

As "Sheepdog" made its way through theaters and film festivals, Madsen came face-to-face with veterans and loved ones eager to share their stories. Those encounters became a lifeline.

"I got a lot of hugs," she said. "They told me their stories, but they were generous enough to hear my story, hug me and tell me, ‘I understand.’ And wow, they really did."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I ended up going on my own exploration of healing. They convinced me it was OK to get therapy — I needed that, too. So, I did. I took their advice, and it really helped."

"They really helped me feel part of them," Madsen said. "They were generous and kind. And I’m better for it. I’m stronger now."

Madsen hopes to bring "Sheepdog" to more theaters and streaming platforms. Proceeds from the film’s online merchandise will fund free tickets for veterans to see "Sheepdog."

"I love that probably more than anything," she said with a smile. "It’s a way to share. People can get something and support our troops."

Though the pain never fades, Madsen cherishes every chance to talk about Hudson and keep his memory alive. She believes "Sheepdog" will inspire others fighting unseen battles to speak out.

"Hudson was a beautiful human being," she said. "He was selfless. He wanted to serve, and he did. He was on a journey, and in this case, he took another exit. But we’re blessed to have had him as long as we did. He shared his life with us for as long as he could. He was a good man. He did his best. And he’s loved."

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.