Movies

Virginia Madsen says veterans aren’t trained to come home after nephew’s suicide

The Oscar nominee stars in 'Sheepdog' after Hudson Madsen, an Army sergeant, died in 2022 following Afghanistan tour

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Virginia Madsen shares personal mission behind veteran film Sheepdog Video

Virginia Madsen shares personal mission behind veteran film Sheepdog

The Oscar nominee, who stars in "Sheepdog," explains how her family’s loss led her to tell a story about veterans, facing trauma and finding help after coming home.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

When Virginia Madsen thinks of her late nephew, she beams — then fights to hold back tears.

"When he came to visit, he had matured," the Oscar nominee recalled to Fox News Digital. "He had changed. He was stronger. You never thought this person would be taken from us — and he was."

‘SHEEPDOG’ SHINES LIGHT ON THE WAR AFTER WAR, AS VETERANS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE WITH LIFE BACK HOME

Virginia Madsen hugging a veteran in a scene from the film "Sheepdog."

Virginia Madsen stars in "Sheepdog," a film she describes as a heartfelt tribute to her late nephew, Hudson Madsen. (Allen Media Group Motion Pictures)

"It was joyous the last time I saw him," she shared. "I was so glad I had that visit. I was so proud of him."

The actress last saw her nephew, Hudson Madsen — the son of her late older brother, actor Michael Madsen — in 2018 while he was home on leave from the Army. 

Hudson Madsen embracing his grandmother.

Hudson Madsen is seen here with his grandmother. (Courtesy of Elaine Madsen.)

The 26-year-old Army sergeant died by suicide in January 2022, shortly after completing a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Hudson was stationed at an Army base in Oahu, Hawaii, where he lived with his wife, Carlie.

WATCH: VIRGINIA MADSEN SHARES PERSONAL MISSION BEHIND VETERAN FILM ‘SHEEPDOG’

Virginia Madsen shares personal mission behind veteran film 'Sheepdog' Video

As she grappled with grief and supported her family, Madsen felt compelled to speak out, determined to shine a light on the silent battles many combat veterans face when they return home. Less than a year after Hudson’s death, she received the script for "Sheepdog," which opened in theaters Jan. 16.

Steven Grayhm — who wrote, directed and stars in the film — previously told Fox News Digital the story had been a deeply personal project. It was shaped by conversations with veterans, their families and mental health professionals about the often unseen toll of life after service.

A close-up of Steven Grayhm standing in front of an American flag while acting out a scene in "Sheepdog."

Steven Grayhm stars as Calvin Cole, a decorated combat veteran fighting to rebuild his life. (Allen Media Group Motion Pictures)

"It’s a good-news story about recovery," Madsen said. "It’s about a guy who comes back, gets help and has the support of other veterans. He can choose life — and I loved that part of it. I wish my nephew had been able to have that kind of help."

Virginia Madsen acting out a scene from the film "Sheepdog."

Virginia Madsen told Fox News Digital she received the script for "Sheepdog" less than a year after Hudson Madsen's passing. (Allen Media Group Motion Pictures)

"We were so devastated, but also, at the same time, isolated in our grief," the 64-year-old reflected. "I just didn’t know what to do. I wanted to do something. I wanted to be able to help my family, and I wanted to be able to put my grief into action. But what to do?"

"I didn’t want to make a war movie," she clarified. "I wanted to talk about what happens when a veteran comes home."

A close-up of Virginia Madsen wearing a white lace dress.

Virginia Madsen earned an Oscar nomination for "Sideways" in 2004. (Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images)

"I can’t understand what my nephew was carrying and what he was going through internally. What I’ve learned from others is that they are trained to be soldiers. They’re not trained to come home and be civilians. I’ve heard about PTSD but didn’t really know much about it. But there’s also growth after trauma. It’s possible to heal."

Michael Madsen embracing his smiling son Hudson Madsen.

Actor Michael Madsen is seen here with his son Hudson Madsen. (David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images)

Madsen described Hudson as "a golden child" who dreamed of serving his country.

"It was so surprising that he said, ‘I want to join the Army. I want to be in the service of my country,’" the actress recalled. "Well, OK. So, we supported him. And he really believed in it. He was training before he signed up on his own. So, I knew that it really meant something to him. And I felt really proud of him. I wanted to be supportive, even though I was really afraid."

Michael Madson smiling and enjoying a lollipop while embracing his son Hudson.

Hudson Madsen, pictured here with his father Michael Madsen, was just 26 when he died, having recently completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan. (David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I wrote letters, and it was scary," she said. "Sometimes we would get pictures of him while he was serving when he was allowed to send them. And I think he was very proud, too."

Michael Madson smiling while posing with his sons.

Michael Madsen (far right) and sons (left to right) Max Madsen, Hudson Madsen, Christian Madsen and Luke Madsen attend the "Free Willy" 20th anniversary celebration at the Egyptian Theatre on Aug.17, 2013, in Hollywood. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Looking back, Madsen said she had no idea her nephew was struggling when he returned home. As she portrayed a therapist treating soldiers with PTSD in "Sheepdog," Hudson was always on her mind.

"What you went through was not normal, but you are normal," she said. "You can live, and you can come back into [society]. [But] they’re changed. And what does the family do with that change? What do their friends do? What do they do on their own? How do they get the courage to speak out and ask for help? That has to come first. And maybe someone reaching out to them could be the key."

WATCH: FILM ‘SHEEPDOG’ CHRONICLES COMBAT VETERAN’S RETURN HOME

Film 'Sheepdog' chronicles combat veteran's return home Video

"Each case is very different, but I didn’t know," Madsen continued. "I didn’t know that he was as troubled as he was. I think many families find themselves in that place. So it’s a good thing to ask. It’s a good thing not to say, ‘Are you OK?’ but to ask, ‘How are you doing?’ Call a friend that you miss, that you haven’t talked to in a while, and say, ‘How are you doing?’"

Michael Madsen smiling and embracing his sister Virginia Madsen.

Michael Madsen, seen here embracing his sister Virginia Madsen, died in 2025. He was 67. (E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Warner Bros.)

Before agreeing to do "Sheepdog," Madsen sought the blessing of her family, including Hudson’s widow and his father. Michael, known for playing tough guys in films like "Kill Bill" and "Reservoir Dogs," died in 2025 of cardiac arrest after a long struggle with alcoholism. He was 67.

"I cannot fathom the depth of grief that a mother and father go through with the loss of a child," said Madsen. "Hudson was not my son, but he sure felt like it. And we are a close family."

Virginia Madsen clasping her hands wearing a black blazer and a white shirt.

In "Sheepdog," Virginia Madsen plays a therapist for soldiers with PTSD. (Michael Buckner/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"I did not take this job lightly," Madsen said of agreeing to do the film. "This was more than a paycheck. This job would involve my heart and soul, which means it would involve my family."

WATCH: NEW FILM ‘SHEEPDOG’ SHINES LIGHT ON HIDDEN BATTLES VETERANS FACE AFTER MILITARY SERVICE

New film 'Sheepdog' shines light on hidden battles veterans face after military service Video

"I wanted them to know that I was doing it for all of us. I wanted to know if it was OK that I would make something like this. They trusted my judgment. And I know that for some, they’re glad that the story is out there. That Hudson is not anonymous. He isn’t gone. He is remembered. He is honored. And by doing this, I can honor others as well."

As "Sheepdog" made its way through theaters and film festivals, Madsen came face-to-face with veterans and loved ones eager to share their stories. Those encounters became a lifeline.

Virginia Madsen wearing a black lace dress.

Virginia Madsen at the world premiere of "Sheepdog" at the Boston Film Festival on Sept. 20, 2024, in Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Sheepdog The Movie)

"I got a lot of hugs," she said. "They told me their stories, but they were generous enough to hear my story, hug me and tell me, ‘I understand.’ And wow, they really did." 

Poster for "Sheepdog."

Virginia Madsen hopes to get "Sheepdog" in more theaters across the country, as well as streaming platforms. (Allen Media Group Motion Pictures)

"I ended up going on my own exploration of healing. They convinced me it was OK to get therapy — I needed that, too. So, I did. I took their advice, and it really helped."

"They really helped me feel part of them," Madsen said. "They were generous and kind. And I’m better for it. I’m stronger now."

A close-up of Virginia Madsen wearing a black strappy dress.

Virginia Madsen emphasized to Fox News Digital the urgent need to care for service members and veterans. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

Madsen hopes to bring "Sheepdog" to more theaters and streaming platforms. Proceeds from the film’s online merchandise will fund free tickets for veterans to see "Sheepdog."

Virginia Madsen wearing a black blazer and a white shirt.

Virginia Madsen has been connecting with veterans and their loved ones at screening for "Sheepdog." The film premiered on Jan. 16, 2026. (Michael Buckner/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"I love that probably more than anything," she said with a smile. "It’s a way to share. People can get something and support our troops."

Though the pain never fades, Madsen cherishes every chance to talk about Hudson and keep his memory alive. She believes "Sheepdog" will inspire others fighting unseen battles to speak out.

The cast of "Sheepdog" standing together at the Boston Film Festival.

From left: Dominic Fumusa, Steven Grayhm, Virginia Madsen, Lilli Cooper and Matt Dallas at the premiere of "Sheepdog" in 2024. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Sheepdog The Movie)

"Hudson was a beautiful human being," she said. "He was selfless. He wanted to serve, and he did. He was on a journey, and in this case, he took another exit. But we’re blessed to have had him as long as we did. He shared his life with us for as long as he could. He was a good man. He did his best. And he’s loved."

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

