‘Sheepdog’ shines light on the war after war, as veterans continue to struggle with life back home

As the United States marks more than two decades since the start of the post-9/11 wars, a new film is turning its focus away from the battlefield and toward the long-term challenges many veterans face after returning home.

"Sheepdog," written, directed by and starring Steven Grayhm, centers on an Army combat veteran navigating life years after his last deployment. The film avoids depicting combat itself, instead focusing on mental health struggles, strained relationships and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian communities.

The film debuts in theaters Friday.

Grayhm said the story remained a priority for him over more than a decade as he spent time speaking with veterans, families and mental health professionals about their experiences after military service.

"When someone opens up to you about the most intimate details of their life that they may not have shared with their spouse, let alone a therapist, you carry great reverence, respect, but also responsibility," Grayhm told Fox News Digital.

The filmmaker said the project began after a chance encounter in 2011 with a tow truck driver who shared his struggles tied to military service. That conversation, he said, led him to travel the country listening to veterans and families describe life after war.

Grayhm said feedback from veterans who have seen the film largely has been positive, particularly from those who said they felt their experiences were accurately reflected.

"Having Vietnam veterans stand up in front of a full auditorium, and in tears saying, ‘You guys nailed it,’" Grayhm said. "To have OIF and OEF veterans say, ‘I wish I had this film 10 years ago to show my family why I am the way I am,'" he said, referring to the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the Global War on Terror.

Dominic Fumusa, who plays a police officer and former coach who remains involved in the veteran’s life, said the film addresses an issue that remains unresolved for many service members long after they return from deployment.

"This film feels more important and more immediate and urgent than a lot of those did," Fumusa said. "It deals directly with how our veterans are challenged upon their return from battle."

Fumusa said the story highlights the role families, first responders and local communities play in helping veterans adjust.

"It really does take a team, it takes a village, it takes a community," he said.

Grayhm said one of the film’s goals is to move beyond common portrayals of trauma and focus on the possibility of recovery over time.

"This film is not a post-traumatic stress movie," Grayhm said. "It’s so important to highlight post-traumatic growth."

As "Sheepdog" opens nationwide, Grayhm said he hopes it prompts more direct conversations between civilians and veterans outside of formal settings.

"Perhaps rather than ‘thank you for your service,’ simply, ‘How are you doing?’" he said.