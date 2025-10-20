Prince Andrew humiliated again as Virginia Giuffre book revives sweaty excuse, branded morally blind: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Andrew is facing another wave of humiliation due to his accuser Virginia Giuffre's upcoming posthumous memoir, "Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice."

In the bombshell book, Giuffre — who died by suicide at the age of 41 earlier this year — recalled the multiple sexual encounters she allegedly had with the disgraced royal when she was just 17.

She accused the prince of treating her as a "birthright," describes being trafficked for sex by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and recounted an alleged group sex encounter and how she "believed that I might die a sex slave."

In addition to her explosive allegations, Giuffre made scathing remarks about Andrew's disastrous 2019 BBC "Newsnight" interview, reviving the conversation around the TV appearance that triggered the downfall of his public life.

"He said he had no recollection of ever meeting me—‘None whatsoever.’ Most outlandishly, he said he couldn’t have danced sweatily with me at the Tramp nightclub, as I’d described, because he’d temporarily developed an inability to perspire after enduring ‘an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War,'—a bizarre reference to his military service nineteen years prior to our meeting," she wrote in a copy of the book, obtained by Fox News Digital.

Andrew's interview centered on his friendship with convicted sex-offender Epstein and Giuffre's allegations that he had sex with her when she was underage. The royal agreed to the interview in order to clear his name and explain his relationship with Epstein.

Instead, the interview became infamous due to Andrew’s defensive and tone-deaf answers. After it aired on Nov. 16, 2019, the response was overwhelmingly negative.

The interview was branded a "car crash" and a PR disaster, with widespread disbelief at Andrew’s explanations and criticism of his lack of empathy along with other odd moments, including the references to not sweating.

Media, politicians, and the public widely viewed it as catastrophic for both his personal reputation and the monarchy’s image. Within days, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would step back from public duties "for the foreseeable future." He later lost his military titles and royal patronages, and corporate sponsors and charities cut ties with him and his initiatives.

Meanwhile, Giuffre wrote "as devastating as this interview was for Prince Andrew, for my legal team it was like an injection of jet fuel."

In 2021, Giuffre filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who has consistently denied her allegations. In her memoir, she recounted his alleged attempts to discredit and intimidate her as well as reinforce his statements that they had never met. Giuffre wrote that the royal's team "went so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me" and claimed his protection officers attempted to "dig up dirt" on her.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich weighed in on the fallout from the book.

"In addition to all we know, [Andrew] comes across even worse as unrepentant and manipulative. This is ghastly for the royal family," she said.

"The orgy with eight others is revolting," Fordwich continued. "Her quote that he was having sex with her if having sex with me was his birthright is damning and all the cover-up attempts, which demonstrate deliberate actions and contradict his Newsnight interview where he stated he didn’t even know Giuffre. If he didn’t know her, then why was he trying to cover up?"

On Oct. 19, The Mail on Sunday published leaked emails suggesting Andrew passed Giuffre’s date of birth and her Social Security number to his personal protection officer with instructions to investigate if she had a criminal record in the U.S. — a step that could be part of a smear-campaign strategy.

The leaked emails were reportedly sent hours before the 2011 release of a now-infamous photo showing Andrew with an underage Giuffre. In a statement, London's Metropolitan Police told the Guardian, "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made."

Sources also told the BBC that the recent claims about Andrew are being treated by Buckingham Palace with "very great concern and should be examined in the appropriate ways to the fullest extent."

Fordwich noted that, "Andrew’s team attempting to hire online trolls in order to harass her so as to cast doubt regarding her credibility during her U.S. lawsuit in a smear campaign, which is now being investigated by British police is also horrendous. It indicates such hubris, moral blindness and entitlement."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained that Giuffre's depiction of Andrew in the memoir and her revival of his 2019 interview could deepen the lasting damage to his reputation and future within the royal family.

"The portrait she paints of Andrew is of a bovine, entitled and supercilious individual, in some ways never out of the nursery," he told Fox News Digital.

"If his Newsnight interview did not exist, no one would have been able to invent it outside a spoof," Fitzwilliams continued. "Yet he was a brave pilot before he succumbed to the lure of disastrous friendships like that of the deceased pedophile Epstein."

In August 2019, four months before Andrew's interview, Epstein died in prison while facing federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

After a U.S. judge rejected Andrew's bid to dismiss Giuffre's civil lawesuit, the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that Andrew could potentially face legal consequences over the claims made in Giuffre's book and the newly resurfaced emails.

"While past civil litigation in the US is concluded, the new memoir revives several potential areas of concern for Andrew," she explained. "Even though he has not (as of yet) been criminally charged, the renewed scrutiny over possible misuse of police resources or attempt to gather personal information on a survivor could trigger regulatory or investigative action."

"If the monarchy faces any renewed questions about oversight, privilege, and accountability, that action might even be greenlit by palace agents," Matta added.

In addition to the emails published by the Mail on Sunday, other leaked correspondence could prove to be a liability for Andrew, according to Fitzwilliams.

On Oct. 12, The Guardian published details of an email dated Feb. 28, 2011 from Andrew to Epstein, which contradicted the royal’s prior claim that he cut contact with the disgraced financier in 2010.

"I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it," he allegedly wrote in an email sent to Epstein. "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"

The leaked emails published by the Mail on Sunday emerged days after Andrew announced that he had relinquished his royal titles and honors due to the accusations connecting him with Epstein.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Andrew's statement read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

While he will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew remains a prince as he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019 when he stepped down from royal duties.

However, former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that he could face further consequences.

"There is a rule in royal circles if a disruptive event lasts for more than seven days further action should be taken to quell the negativity attached," he said.

"No doubt the royals hoped that with Andrew voluntarily removing his titles that would be punishment enough, but more people are baying for blood with politicians seeking a legal resolve of title removals, Metropolitan police investigating the allegations of trying to use his security staff in establishing any scandals attached to Guiffre and the fact living in luxury in the 30 bedroom Royal Lodge at Windsor should still be allowed."

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson currently reside at Royal Lodge, which is owned by the royal family and located in Windsor Great Park, about three miles south of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

"The optics of their continuing residence at 30-bedroom Royal Lodge is truly terrible," Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

Giuffre's memoir is set for release on Oct. 21 and Fitzwilliams described its publication as a "worldwide event."

"Tragically, she died in April but her thoughts and experiences will live on in her memory to show abuse can be fought, but at a terrible cost," he added.

Turner pointed out that the book's publication could be a significant distraction during an important week for Andrew's brother King Charles III and his nephew Prince William.

"King Charles is making a historic journey to visit the Pope and kneel in prayer with him, a ceremony which has not happened for centuries. Early next month William is traveling to Brazil for Cop 30 to talk about his Earthshot prize, all these important issues by the royal family are being overshadowed by Andrew," he said.

Fitzwilliams pointed out that the accusations in the memoir will most likely further damage Andrew's already tarnished reputation and result in social exile for the prince and Ferguson.

"The quotes I have seen compound the insights we have already had into the character of Prince Andrew, who denies all the charges against him and has not been convicted of anything," Fitzwilliams said.

"However, unable to use his titles, stripped of his patronages and an outcast in the royal family, he and his devoted ex-wife Sarah Ferguson face the future as pariahs."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.