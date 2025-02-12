Expand / Collapse search
‘Virgin River’ star’s mother and stepfather’s cause of death revealed as possible murder-suicide: report

The couple were discovered at their home in France last Thursday

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
The cause of death for "Virgin River" star Callum Kerr’s mother and stepfather has been revealed by French authorities.

According to a report from the BBC, prosecutors in Rodez issued an update on the deaths of Andrew and Dawn Searle after their bodies were discovered at their home in Southern France last Thursday.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that Andrew died from hanging and Dawn suffered, "multiple blows to the head with a blunt and sharp-edged object."

‘VIRGIN RIVER’ STAR’S MOTHER AND STEPFATHER ‘DIED VIOLENT DEATHS’ IN SOUTH OF FRANCE: REPORT

Exterior of Andrew and Dawn Searles' home in France

The cause of death for "Virgin River" star Callum Kerr's mother and stepfather has been revealed by French authorities, per the BBC. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

"The investigation is ongoing, particularly to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a domestic crime followed by suicide or involved a third party," the statement said, noting additional toxicology tests were planned.

Dawn was found partially undressed with a "severe head wound" in front of the couple’s home on Feb. 6, with a box containing jewelry nearby, but "no object or weapon capable of causing the injuries was found."

Firefighters responded to the alert and then discovered Andrew, who had "no visible defensive wounds," at the home as well.

This photograph taken in Villefranche-de-Rouergue, southwestern France,

"The investigation is ongoing, particularly to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a domestic crime followed by suicide or involved a third party," French prosecutors said in a statement to the BBC. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

The Telegraph reported that the couple, both in their 60s, had moved to the area from Scotland 10 years ago and were well-known and liked in the community.

A public prosecutor for the area, Nicolas Rigot-Muller, initially told the outlet, "Both died violent deaths, but I can’t establish that either was a homicide. All hypotheses are still being examined."

A statement posted on Kerr's Instagram read, "At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle."

Callum Kerr

"Virgin River" star Callum Kerr shared that he and his family are grieving the tragic loss of his mother and stepfather. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

The statement continued, "No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding."

Kerr, who has also appeared on the British soap opera "Hollyoaks," walked his mom down the aisle at her wedding to Searle in 2023. 

He shared a post celebrating the wedding at the time, writing, "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure. I love you mum."

