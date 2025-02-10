‘Virgin River’ star’s mother and stepfather ‘died violent deaths’ in South of France: report

"Virgin River" star Callum Kerr’s family has suffered a terrible tragedy.

The actor’s mother, Dawn Searle, and stepfather, Andrew Searle, were found dead in their home in southern France last Thursday.

A statement posted on Kerr's Instagram read, "At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle."

The statement continued, "No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate. Thank you for your understanding."

Kerr, who has also appeared on the British soap opera "Hollyoaks," walked his mom down the aisle at her wedding to Searle in 2023.

He shared a post celebrating the wedding at the time, writing, "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure. I love you mum."

The Telegraph reported that the couple, both in their 60s, were discovered by a neighbor on Thursday. They had moved to the area from Scotland 10 years ago and were well-known and liked in the community.

A public prosecutor for the area, Nicolas Rigot-Muller, told the outlet, "Both died violent deaths, but I can’t establish that either was a homicide. All hypotheses are still being examined."

No weapons were found on the property and post-mortem examinations are set for today.

Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, the mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, who married the couple, told The Telegraph the area had little crime, and the Searles were "kind and courteous."

"These were people who were very well-known in the neighborhood. They were British but they really wanted to integrate into local life," he said.

A spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office told the BBC, "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities."

Andrew Searle had worked in financial fraud prevention, including looking into organized crime, before his retirement per the outlet, and Dawn had worked in project management.