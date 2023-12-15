Expand / Collapse search
British soap opera star Steve Halliwell dies at 77

Halliwell, who played Zak Dingle on the soap opera 'Emmerdale,' has died surrounded by loved ones, ITV said

Chris Pandolfo , Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
British actor Steve Halliwell, best known for his role as Zak Dingle on the soap opera "Emmerdale," has died. He was 77.

Halliwell, who was a cast member on the popular show for 29 years, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, British public broadcaster ITV said in a statement posted on Instagram.  The statement was also posted on the "Emmerdale" Instagram page.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away," ITV said. 

"He was making us laugh to the end," the family said in a statement. "The most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him."

John Whiston, managing director of Continuing Drama and head of ITV in the North said, "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on. To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart. To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."

Halliwell made his first appearance on the ITV soap in October 1994, and he retired from the show 27 years later in 2021, according to the BBC. 

His beloved character portrayed the head of the Dingle household and was involved in various dramatic storylines alongside his on-screen wife Lisa Dingle, played by Jane Cox. 

"Emmerdale" co-stars paid tribute to Halliwell, including Lisa Riley who played Mandy Dingle in the soap opera. 

"My dearest Steve….love you so much… you are now finally at peace. Thank you for years of laughter, you were still laughing right up to the end," she shared on Instagram.

She continued, "Adored, loved, respected by us all, a LEGEND in my eyes that’s for sure-we have stories and memories to last for many more years to come. Sleep well Stevie-our prayers of strength go to Charlotte, Val and Angelina at this really difficult time…our extended family."

Other "Emmerdale" co-stars, including Danny Miller who portrayed Aaron Dingle, honored the late star on Instagram, "From day one he took me under his wing and helped guide me on and off set… The King of the ‘double takes’ and the King of The Dingles. We’ll miss you mate. On and off set. Rest well Steve and leave one in the pump for me."

Halliwell’s family additionally thanked the staff at St. James's Hospital in Leeds and Wheatfield Hospice for "their love and kindness in his final days."

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

