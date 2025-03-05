Vince Neil delays Mötley Crüe's Las Vegas residency due to 'required medical procedure'

Vince Neil will undergo a "required medical procedure," forcing Mötley Crüe to postpone its spring Las Vegas residency, the band confirmed on social media.

"To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I’m truly sorry," Neil said in a statement shared on Instagram. "My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage.

"Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

JET OWNED BY MOTLEY CRUE'S VINCE NEIL INVOLVED IN FATAL PLANE CRASH AT SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT IN ARIZONA

Mötley Crüe’s residency at the Park MGM was originally scheduled to begin at the end of March and run through April 19.

"My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage." — Vince Neil

New dates will be moved to September "due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil’s doctors," the band said online.

"Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery," Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 said in a joint statement. "We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September.

"We can’t wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your understanding and support in the meantime."

New dates for the residency at Dolby Live begin Sept. 12 and run through Oct. 3.

It's unclear what medical procedure Neil will undergo. Fox News Digital contacted the band's representatives for more information.

"Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know." — Vince Neil

Last month, a private jet owned by the "Dr. Feelgood" singer was involved in a fatal crash at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona.

Authorities say one person was killed and three others were injured when the landing gear on Neil's plane failed, causing it to careen off the runway and smash into a bigger jet.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane," Neil's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all the first responders assisting today."