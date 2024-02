Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee declared he has his "life back" after undergoing successful hand surgery to treat Dupuytren's contracture and carpal tunnel syndrome.

The 61-year-old musician recently revealed that he underwent surgery on his right hand after facing two "debilitating issues" that had affected his ability to perform and his daily life. Lee shared the news in an Instagram post along with several very graphic photos of his hand that were taken during and after the surgery.

"Well kids, it’s show n tell time… hope this doesn’t wreck your lunch," Lee warned his followers at the beginning of his caption.

He continued, "Only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon. He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand."

"And yesterday was f------ monumental for me to the point of tears …. I have my life back and my money makers," Lee added. "And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it’s possible to fix!"

The three-time Grammy Award winner also included a video in his post in which he was seen twirling his drumsticks.

"I’m able to twirl my sticks again… i haven’t been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone!" he wrote. "@drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL."

Dupytrens Contracture is a "gradual thickening and tightening of tissue under the skin in the hand," per the Mayo Clinic. The condition can cause one or more fingers to bend toward the palm and become unable to straighten.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition caused by a pinched nerve in the wrist. Common symptoms include wrist pain, tingling, numbness and weakness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Lee's post was flooded with supportive comments from his friends, family and fans along with some complaints about the images that he shared.

"yaaaayyyyy," commented Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, along with a series of black heart emojis.

"Yahooo for you," Lee's ex-wife Heather Locklear wrote. She later added, "Ok happy for both of you but barf," along with a sick face emoji.

"im so happy and proud of you," Lee's Mötley Crüe bandmate John 5 commented.

"All that bulls--- just so you can twirl a stick. Neat!" joked DJ Deadmau5.

"Right on brother, Dr Cohen did surgery on my hand as well and am grateful everything is good as new and stronger after i broke my finger," former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum added.

Dr. Glenn Cohen, who performed the surgery, praised Lee, writing, "You have worked hard and followed all the instructions with great care!"

He continued, "You are crushing it and will only continue to get better. 3 weeks is so early for a major hand surgery!! Looking forward to seeing that hand do what it does best at high volume!"

Lee co-founded Mötley Crüe with Nikki Sixx and Greg Leon in early 198, and they were joined by lead singer Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars a few months later. The band, which is now comprised of Lee, John 5, Sixx and Neil, concluded their world tour with Def Leppard in November.

Mötley Crüe is heading back on the road in the spring with their next show taking place on May 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The band is also scheduled to perform at the Louder Than Life festival, Milwaukee's Summerfest, the Iowa State Fair and the Minnesota State Fair.