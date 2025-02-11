Video shows speeding jet owned by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil plow into parked plane

Dramatic video has been released showing the moment a speeding private jet owned by Vince Neil – the lead singer of Mötley Crüe – veers off a runway in Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and smashed into a parked plane.

The harrowing footage shows Neil’s plane after it touched down on a runway at around 2:45 p.m. local time after its landing gear failed.

The Learjet 35A can be seen traveling at high speed, skidding along the tarmac with its nose pressed against the concrete before it careens off the runway and then barrels towards a bigger parked private jet, an Israel Aircraft Industries Gulfstream 200.

MÖTLEY CRÜE'S NIKKI SIXX SAYS WYOMING MOVE HAS BEEN ‘FANTASTIC’: ‘CAN'T THINK OF A PLACE I'D RATHER BE’

The out-of-control Learjet then strikes the side of the parked Gulfstream with such force that the front of the bigger jet lifts and moves forward a couple of feet.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said one person was killed, and four others were injured in the deadly incident. Neil was not on the plane.

Those injured included two pilots and two passengers who were on the Learjet, including Neil’s girlfriend Rain Hannah and her pal, according to authorities and a statement put out by Mötley Crüe. The statement said that one of the pilots was killed but that statement was later deleted without mentioning who died.

Hannah suffered five broken ribs, per TMZ. The passengers also had dogs on the plane that survived the incident.

The fifth victim was in the parked Gulfstream and did not want medical treatment, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane," the statement reads. "Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all the first responders assisting today."

DC PLANE CRASH VICTIM AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS SUPERFAN PLANNED RETURN HOME FOR FAMILY SUPER BOWL PAR TY

Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio said a person was trapped in Neil's jet after the crash, but rescuers were able to free them from the wreckage. The person was transferred to a trauma center in critical condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are going out to everybody in the aviation community that this affects today," Kelli Kuester, Aviation outreach and planning coordinator for the Scottsdale Airport said.

WATCH: Video shows aftermath of crash involving plane belonging to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil

The two aircraft were separated by rescue crews later on Monday. Images from the scene show the cockpit area of the Learjet almost completely caved in on its left-hand side with a red tarp placed over it.

A set of wheels belonging to the Learjet could be seen around 100 yards away, per Fox 10 Phoenix.

Eyewitness Gordan Johnson, who has worked for 35 years in aviation, told the outlet that he saw the front landing gear collapse and then watched the jet slide off the runway to the left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane was coming from Austin, Texas, when it crashed. The jet is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, Inc - a Wyoming-based company – that lists Neil as its director, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is investigating the crash.

Scottsdale Airport announced the runway was closed following the crash but reopened at around 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said airport operations staff and emergency personnel from a Scottsdale fire station responded to the scene within one minute of the collision.