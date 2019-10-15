Victoria Beckham reveals secrets to her and David Beckham's long-lasting marriage

Don't we all "Wannabe" as in love as Victoria Beckham is with her husband of more than 20 years?

The former Spice Girl, 45, shared how she keeps her marriage with former professional soccer player David Beckham longlasting and fruitful during an interview on NBC's "Today" show Tuesday.

She reminisced about meeting her handsome hubby more than two decades ago and falling in "love at first sight."

The A-list couple tied the knot in 1999 and has welcomed four children to their family: Brooklyn, 20; Romeo, 17; Cruz, 14 and Harper, 8.

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," Victoria told Hoda Kotb. "But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

Victoria stressed that "communication is key" when it comes to managing the Beckham family's hectic schedule.

"We are very present in the kids' lives," she revealed.

"We love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family," she stated to Kotb. "I think it's just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

Victoria recently posted a sweet photo of her brood sitting in the front row at her London Fashion Week show last month for her Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Now, Beckham's family is supporting her recently launched makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and her very recently launched lip line. She loves her formula and new product so much, that if she was stuck on a deserted island and would only be able to have one beauty item, it would be her new lip liner.

She also revealed that she and David, 44, share beauty products.

"Not the lip liner!" she joked. "We share skin products, beauty products. So, we'll share moisturizers and face masks and that sort of thing."

In a sweet 20th anniversary tribute to his wife this past July, David posted a wedding photo along with photos of their children.

"WOW 20 years , look what we created Love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," he wrote.

Since their marriage, Victoria has gone on to become a successful singer, businesswoman, fashion designer and owner of her own "clean and sustainable" beauty line.

David has retired from professional soccer and is now the owner of MLS expansion team Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City, which competes at the fourth level of English soccer.