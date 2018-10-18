David Beckham talks marriage to Victoria Beckham: ‘It’s always hard work’

Marriage is hard work, according to David Beckham.

The athlete shared details about his union with wife Victoria Beckham.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he told Australian TV show “The Sunday Project” (via The Mirror, which published a preview clip). “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

David, 43, and Victoria, 44, got married in 1999 and soon welcomed four kids: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” the former soccer star added. “The thing we have to do is protect our children.”

In recent months, there’s been wide speculation that David and Victoria’s marriage is on the rocks. Divorce rumors have routinely plagued them over the years.

“I try really, really hard,” Victoria said about her marriage at a Forbes Women’s Summit talk in June. “I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional.”

The following month, they celebrated their 19th anniversary with dinner in Paris.

A rep for the couple has continuously denied any marital drama, adding, “There is no statement due, no divorce … This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.