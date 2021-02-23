Vanessa Marquez's mom reaches settlement nearly 3 years after 'ER' actress was fatally shot by police

Vanessa Marquez's mother has reached a settlement with the city of South Pasadena in California, nearly three years after the actress was fatally shot by police.

Marquez's mother, Delia McElfresh, reached a settlement of $450,000 with the city after previously filing a wrongful death lawsuit, the city of South Pasadena confirmed to Fox News.

As previously reported, police were responding to a welfare check on Marquez’s home in 2018 when she reportedly brandished a "BB-type" gun causing an officer to open fire on the 49-year-old.

South Pasadena Mayor confirmed the settlement in a statement.

"Any loss of life is tragic," Mayor Diana Mahmud said. "However, I can now report the parties have reached a mutually agreeable settlement in the amount of $450,000 in order to save the parties the costs associated with protracted litigation."

A news release from the city states that its risk pool will cover "most" of the settlement and litigation costs.

McElfresh's wrongful death lawsuit accused the city of unlawful entry, unreasonable detention, excessive force and violation of due process.

The mother also filed a legal claim back in 2019, seeking $20 million in restitution. The claim alleged battery, negligence, unlawful entry, false arrest and imprisonment, wrongful death, negligent training, conspiracy, seizure of property, failure to summon prompt medical care and violation of the Bane Act — which forbids acts of violence because of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc.

The settlement states all claims will be dismissed with prejudice.

Last March, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office decided it would not file criminal charges against two police officers in the shooting. According to the LA Times, the office ruled the cops acted legally because they believed she posed "an imminent threat of great bodily injury or death."

Marquez was best known for her recurring role as Dr. Wendy Goldman on the first few seasons of the hit medical drama "ER". She also played a part in the Oscar-winning film "Stand and Deliver."

Months following Marquez's death, her co-stars rallied around her to petition the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to include Marquez in the 2019 "In Memoriam" segment of the Oscars show.

