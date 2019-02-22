'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez's mother files wrongful death lawsuit after fatal shooting by police

Following her daughter’s shooting death by police during a welfare check in August 2018, former “ER” star Vanessa Marquez’s mother is reportedly filing a wrongful death claim against the City of South Pasadena.

Marquez is best known for her recurring role as Dr. Wendy Goldman on the first few seasons of the hit medical drama. She also played a part in the Oscar-winning film “Stand and Deliver.” As previously reported, Police were responding to a welfare check on Marquez’s home when she reportedly brandished a “BB-type” gun causing an officer to open fire on the 49-year-old.

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, Marquez’s mother, Delia McElfresh filed the claim, which alleges battery, negligence, unlawful entry, false arrest and imprisonment, wrongful death, negligent training, conspiracy, seizure of property, failure to summon prompt medical care and violation of the Bane Act — which forbids acts of violence because of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, etc.

E! News reports that the claim seeks $20 million dollars in restitution.

Attorneys for McElfresh did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“I can confirm that the city received the claim,” South Pasadena government spokesman John Pope said in a statement to the outlet. “The officer involved shooting is currently being investigated by two independent entities, the Sheriff’s Department and L.A. District Attorney’s office. We will not be commenting until the results of the investigations are complete.”

The star’s “Stand and Deliver” co-stars have reportedly rallied around her to petition the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to include Marquez in the 2019 “In Memoriam” segment of the upcoming Oscars show.