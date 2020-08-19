Vanessa Lachey on how quarantine has strengthened her marriage to Nick Lachey: We 'communicate better'

Vanessa Lachey is working on being her best self, mother, and wife every day.

As she continues to quarantine at home in Los Angeles, the former "TRL" host spoke with Fox News about finding the silver lining amid all the uncertainty the future holds right now.

"I found that [quarantine has] allowed me and my husband [Nich Lachey] to learn how to communicate better because when we aren't communicating on the same page we are shorter tempered and not as patient," she admitted.

She and Nick married in 2011 and share three kids: sons Camden, 7, and Phoenix, 3, and daughter Brooklyn, 5.

"You don't want to be that way," Lachey continued. "You don't [want] to be snappy and punchy around your kids or to your spouse or to your friends. So we've learned how to take a beat and communicate better."

The "Truth Be Told" actress has also learned "to be kinder" to herself and practice self-love because the pandemic is a difficult time for all of us. "When your cup is full, you can be a better mom and a better wife and a better friend," she advised.

One of Lachey's main focuses during quarantine has been the safety and well-being of her kids, emotionally and physically.

She and Nick still don't know the status of their kids' school year right now and although the mom of three can't predict the future she can give her kids "as much emotional confidence as they [need] by telling them how amazing they are and how great they're still going to be."

She still plans on doing the "First Day of School" picture and keeping them in as normal of a routine as possible. That's why Lachey partnered with Rice Krispies on its “Love in Case of” kits which provides parents a blank space on the wrapper to write an empowering and encouraging note to their kids.

"Kellogg did a survey and near 80% of kids are craving that extra love and attention and want that handwritten note," she said. "Take a little extra time to give your kids that TLC. It's important for parents and kids to connect."

Lachey's goal is for her kids to feel comfortable being who they are and expressing themselves as they get older. It's a lesson that the "Love Is Blind" host learned from her "TRL" hosting days early on.

"TRL taught me early on to be myself and to be comfortable with being myself," she said. "[It taught me] to listen when I'm interviewing somebody and to be present while I'm on camera. It was live every day... five days a week and you had to roll with the punches."

The experience allowed her to become a multi-hyphenate media personality and she easily pivots from hosting to acting to working with brands she believes in.

"[You can] do it all if you stay true to yourself and who you are and what you believe in," Lachey said.