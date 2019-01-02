Vanessa Lachey responds to tweet saying daughter with husband Nick looks like his ex Jessica Simpson

Vanessa Lachey is ignoring any negativity in the new year.

The 38-year-old star recently responded to a tweet that said her 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, with husband Nick Lachey looks a lot like his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

“Ok… elephant in the room… but why does Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s daughter look like Jessica Simpson?” the tweet read.

Vanessa, who's been married to Nick since 2011 after his divorce from Jessica was finalized in 2006, replied and actually thanked the Twitter user.

"2019, new year, new outlook," she wrote. "Let’s be positive, especially with our children. Thanks Kimberly. Happy New Year."

Fans also defended Vanessa, one Twitter user replying, "Alot of people say that about Brooklyn because she simply has blonde hair. Your daughter looks just like you Vanessa you and @NickLachey Happy New Year. You 2 have beautiful Children."

"I’m not sure I would’ve been so nice!!" another Twitter user wrote. "Your children are beautiful @VanessaLachey."

Aside from Brooklyn, Vanessa and Nick are also parents to 6-year-old son Camden and 2-year-old son Phoenix. On New Year's Day, Vanessa shared a sweet family photo on Instagram.

"2018 was magical... but I’m ready for ya 2019!!!" she wrote.

ET spoke to the couple last July, where they talked about juggling three kids under five years old.

“Every night I cook and he cleans up -- that’s our deal!” Vanessa said. “We talk about the day and funny things with the kids, pour a glass of wine, then sit down and watch something. We love Netflix! It still feels like I have my husband, instead of like we’re going through the day mechanically with breakfast, lunch, dinner. It can get that way with three kids. You wake up, get shot out of a cannon, then it’s go, go, go until they go to bed!”

Nick also reflected on their strong relationship.

“I think if people make it to seven years of marriage, that’s long these days!” Nick told ET. “Any marriage is challenging -- it’s certainly not a walk in the park, but we’re very committed to each other and to working through those challenges and I’m very confident there’s nothing we can’t get past.”

“I don’t know if there’s any truth in the seven-year itch,” he added. “We’ve always found a way to keep it interesting. We’ve been together 12 years, have a beautiful family and are very blessed, and there’s just never a dull moment around this house.”