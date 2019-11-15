Vanessa Hudgens shares sweet throwback photo of herself performing

Vanessa Hudgens has given us a peek into her early years as an actor.

Now 30, Hudgens posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself on stage in 1997.

"I've been acting for a verrrrryyyy loooonnnggg time. Here's some proof," the caption read.

In the photo, Hudgens can be seen kneeling on stage in a white dress, surrounded by her co-stars, all in costumes, wigs and makeup.

"Little Cindy Lou Who at the old globe theatre for the first season of The Grinch circa 1997," Hudgens said in the caption.

Hudgens' celebrity friends were quick to comment.

"BABY V," said Kiersey Clemmons, who co-starred in "Rent" with Hudgens.

Hudgens' "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" co-star Matt Prokop said: "And you still look the same 😂."

Hudgens is best known for her work in the "High School Musical" franchise and has appeared in films like "The Princess Switch" and "Second Act." Next week, her film "The Knight Before Christmas" debuts on Netflix.