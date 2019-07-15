Vanessa Hudgens congratulates boyfriend Austin Butler being cast as Elvis Presley: ‘I’m over the f—king moon’

Vanessa Hudgens couldn’t contain herself on Monday after learning her longtime boyfriend had been tapped to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic about the flamboyant performer.

“I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F--KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN,” Hudgens wrote on Instagram in a caption of a screenshotted online article announcing the exciting news. “I CANT WAIT 😍😍😍😍😍😍 SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!”

Hudgens’ pal and fellow actress Sarah Hyland commented on the “High School Musical” alum’s post with her own congratulatory message for Butler, 27, whose acting credits include “Aliens in the Attic,” “The Shannara Chronicles” and “Switched at Birth” among others. Butler also made a stout name for himself on Broadway, starring opposite Denzel Washington in “The Iceman Cometh.”

“STOPPPPPP IT HAPPENED!!!!!!!! IM FREAKING OUT!!!!!! IM SO HAPPY,” the “Modern Family” actress wrote. “HE WORKED SO FRIKKIN HARD FOR THIS!!!”

In the running with Butler for the role of the embattled music legend -- who died in August 1977 at the age of 42 -- were many other young actors including, Harry Styles, Miles Turner, Ansel Elgort and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Monday, director Baz Luhrmann touted Butler’s ability to adapt and channel any role he is tasked with.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” said Luhrmann.

“Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent,” the “Moulin Rouge!” director added. “I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

In addition to Butler landing the role of the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, Warner Bros. announced that Tom Hanks will star alongside Butler as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Butler is also slated to perform opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”