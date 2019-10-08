Vanessa Hudgens to be bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sarah Hyland is in wedding planning mode.

The “Modern Family” actress, who got engaged to “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams over the summer, asked pal Vanessa Hudgens to be a bridesmaid this past weekend.

Hudgens, 30, tagged Hyland, 29, in a photo on her Instagram Story, which featured a personalized wooden box decorated with gold leaves and a white bow, according to People. The former Disney star is also said to have posted a “bridesmaid” sticker.

'MODERN FAMILY' STAR SARAH HYLAND RESPONDS TO INSTAGRAM TROLL WHO CRITICIZED ENGAGEMENT RING VIDEOS

In July, Adams, 35, proposed to Hyland while the pair vacationed in Fiji.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams,” Hyland captioned a photo of the engagement on Instagram, quoting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s 1995 film, “It Takes Two.”

SARAH HYLAND SAW FIANCE WELLS ADAMS 'FOR THE MAN HE REALLY WAS' DURING 'HEALTH ISSUES': SOURCE

Hyland revealed in September that she told husband-to-be Adams what kind of ring she wanted.

SARAH HYLAND AND WELLS ADAMS ARE ENGAGED

The couple has been together since 2017.

This article originally appeared in Page Six