Justin Theroux recreates 'Lady and the Tramp' scene with his dog

Justin Theroux, star of the upcoming "Lady and the Tramp" remake, and his own dog are getting into character.

Theroux, 48, brought his dog Kuma to a screening of his new movie, in which he plays the Tramp, and they reenacted the iconic spaghetti scene from the original movie.

He and Kuma sat down at a table covered with a classic red-and-white-checkered cloth to slurp up the same noodle from either end, just like the animated characters did in the original 1955 flick.

Because that wasn't cute enough, Theroux updated his Instagram story with Kuma's reaction to the film in real-time.

"Wait Dogs?!!!! This whole movie is dogs???! We can go because my review is it's a masterpiece, we don't even need to finish it, but I'm going to," Theroux captioned the photo.

Also present at the screening were Tessa Thompson, the voice of Lady, and the two pooches who played the titular characters in the live-action remake: Rose and Monte.

Theroux recently spoke to Access about the film's dogs, raving that using rescue animals "was one of those beautiful things where work and philanthropy on Disney's part really paid off."

"All the dogs that were in the film were rescues obviously found homes," said Theroux. "I think more dogs will continue to find homes as a result of it."

The film will be available for streaming via Disney+ beginning Nov, 12. It also stars Kiersey Clemons, Sam Elliott and Janelle Monae.