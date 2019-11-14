Scarlett Johansson says she was typecast early in her career: 'I was very hyper-sexualized'

Scarlett Johansson's rise to superstardom had a bit of a rocky start.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson, 34, said that she was hypersexualized in her early years.

“I feel when I was working in my early 20s and even in my late teens/early 20s, I felt that I sort of got, somehow, typecast. I was very hyper-sexualized," she admitted. "Which, I guess, at the time seemed OK to everyone. It was another time.”

Johansson's film career began in 1994 with "North" and quickly blossomed from there.

One of her most notable roles at the time was in the film "Lost in Translation," in which, her character catches the eye of Bill Murray's middle-aged character. She was 18 at the time of the film's release.

Johansson was also lauded for the 2003 film "Girl with a Pearl Earring" for playing the muse of Colin Firth's character. The two actors have a 25-year age difference.

Both performances would earn her Golden Globe nominations.

“Even though it wasn’t a part of my own narrative, it was kind of crafted for me by probably a bunch of dudes in the industry,” said the Marvel star. “And I guess that worked then, but it was really difficult for me to try to figure out how to get out of being an ingenue or the other woman because it was never anything that I had intended.”

In 2009, Johansson led the Broadway cast of "A View From the Top," which she said, “totally reset my whole way of thinking about how I could work and the different kind of opportunities that could be available to me."

She added that she felt she finally "had the opportunity to change the narrative.”

Johansson has had a big year, starring in "Avengers: Endgame," "Jojo Rabbit" and "Marriage Story."