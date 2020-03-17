Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens dance to 'High School Musical' song during self-quarantine

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are throwing it all the way back during their self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The former "High School Musical" stars took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video of themselves dancing to the Disney Channel movie's beloved song "We're All In This Together."

Tisdale, 34, performed the exact choreography in a Tik Tok video.

“If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this,” she captioned the clip. “Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”

Meanwhile, Hudgens, 31, took a different approach. She sang along with the song but decided to pop a bottle of wine instead of dancing.

"Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee," she wrote.

Other celebrities have been sharing fun content on social media to connect with their fans.

Singer/actress Katharine McPhee and her Grammy-winning producer David Foster announced that they are going to perform mini-concerts live on Instagram every day for fans.

“Hi guys- just me here wearing the same sweater for 3 days. me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live,” she wrote on Instagram. “We wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?”

Keith Urban also put on a free concert from his home in Nashville for his followers on social media as did Pink — she shared a video of her singing “Make You Feel My Love."

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” she wrote. “To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals.”