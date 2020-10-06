Expand / Collapse search
Eddie Van Halen, legendary rock guitarist, dead at 65

Van Halen's son, Wolf, confirmed the news on Tuesday. 

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Legendary rock guitarist, Eddie Van Halen, has died. He was 65.

Van Halen's son, Wolf, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on stage and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."

"I love you so much, Pop," Wolf concluded.

