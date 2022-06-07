Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale requests spousal support amid divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli's husband has requested spousal support in a new divorce filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tom Vitale filed his request with the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents also showed that Vitale wants to challenge the validity of the couple's premarital agreement.

The agreement was signed on Dec. 21, 2010.

A representative for Bertinelli did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Bertinelli amended her filing from a legal separation to a dissolution of her 10-year marriage to Tom Vitale on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences" on May 12.

The Food Network host had originally filed for a legal separation from her estranged husband and listed the separation date as Dec. 1, 2019.

The two met in 2004 after being introduced to each other by Bertinelli's brother.

Bertinelli and Vitale tied the knot in June 2011 after dating for a few years.

The "Valerie's Home Cooking" star recently responded to a fan who commented she looked "sad" on an Instagram post.

"I’m just having a very bad day," she said in the video. "But you know what? Sometimes we have bad days and then we get over them. And then there’s a good day. So, I’m looking forward to the good day."

Vitale was Bertinelli’s second husband.

She was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. She and the late rock star welcomed one child, Wolfgang , now 30, who famously played bass in his father’s band.

Van Halen died in October 2020 following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

At the time of his death, Bertinelli vowed in a tribute to see Van Halen again "in our next life my love."

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote in part. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."