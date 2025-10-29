Valerie Bertinelli jumps 50 times and Rod Stewart pushes bricks in a pool: Celebrity fitness hacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many celebrities are known for their fit physiques, and while some love a brisk jog or a hot yoga class, others have more unusual ways of making sure they can slip into their skinny jeans.

Here are some of the different ways stars stay in shape.

Valerie Bertinelli

"One Day at a Time" alum Valerie Bertinelli jump-starts her morning with a coffee and some hopping.

Late last month, the 63-year-old shared her new routine on Instagram, saying she jumps up and down 50 times each morning.

"The Google says when you jump 50x or for one minute in the morning, it can increase your blood flow, support bone density (super important at my age), and stimulate your lymphatic system, which helps to flush toxins," the cookbook author said. "It’s a quick (and for me fun) way to transition the body from rest to activity, up your energy, and set in some positivity for the day."

She shared a video of her hopping around in her yard, writing, "I’ve been doing this for about a month and I love it. For years, I’ve been going outside first thing in the morning while my coffee is brewing to breathe in some fresh air and enjoy the birds chitter-chatter, so why not add in a few hops while soaking up the sunrise. So go ahead and jump!"

"(Sorry, I couldn’t resist)," she added.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart isn't slowing down.

One of the ways the 80-year-old keeps fit, is by pushing bricks at the bottom of the swimming pool.

"We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool and come up," Stewart told AARP earlier this year of his workout routine.

He added that Frank Sinatra — who thought he always had a sore throat because of his gravelly voice — told him: "Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs. Do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath."

In 2023, Stewart told People magazine that his underwater workouts were designed for the British Special Air Service (SAS).

"You have a big rubber brick, and you've got to swim the length of the pool and push it the length of the pool, on the bottom of the pool," he said. "It's really wonderful. Well, sometimes it's not wonderful because I don't want to do it, but I'd say it's fun."

Aside from swimming, Stewart also takes a page from Usain Bolt and does 100-meter sprints on his private track.

"I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off," the "Do Ya Think I’m Sexy" singer said. "I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg’s workouts start at 2:30 a.m. and involve a cold plunge or ice bath, and cryo chamber recovery.

"The Italian Job" star explained to Men’s Journal that the early morning start allows him to have time for himself in the predawn hours while getting his work done and being there for his family as much as possible the rest of the day.

He previously told the magazine: "breakfast is at 3:45 a.m., by 4 I’m training, 5 a.m. is prayers, and I’m golfing at 6."

Wahlberg told "Good Morning America" in September that usually, when he’s waking up, one of his kids is still up if it’s the weekend.

"The only way I can do it is if I get to bed at 7 [p.m.], 'cause I need eight hours of sleep," he explained.

He added, "I learned the hard way over the years, which is why I try to show what I do every day, just so I can show people that it is about the work, it is about the discipline, and this is the only way that I could be successful, both personally and professionally."

In a promotional video for CRYO Arctic, Wahlberg explained that he needs cryo "recovery every day. I hurt my back … but I’m coming back!"

After a stint in the chamber, Wahlberg came out and referred to it as the "best recovery there is."

Cryotherapy exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures for a short period of time to help lower inflammation and soothe sore muscles, in the same way an ice pack would, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The 54-year-old has shared multiple videos on social media of his ice bath routine, often referring to it as "cold life."

In 2023, he told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that cold plunging is "the best thing that’s happened to me. I feel like now I can’t start my day without it."

He added that "it takes care of so many things [like] inflammation."

Wahlberg said he stays in for around five to six minutes. "By the time I start praying and meditating, I’m usually a little bit over [the time]."

"It’s the best way to start the day," he added.

Even when he’s not at home, he’s dedicated to his routine, "whether it’s stealing buckets of ice from the ice machine at a small hotel, or at my daughter’s horse show, or getting the hotel to send me — anything I can do to get it done."

Candance Cameron Bure

One of Candace Cameron Bure’s favorite exercises when she’s short on time is jumping rope.

The "Another Sweet Christmas" star shared an Instagram video of her doing her jump-roping workout in 2021.

"First, whips hurt," she joked. "Second, this is the first time doing 12 double-unders in a row. Whoo Hoo! Does a jump in between still make it count? Just say YES."

In another 2021 Instagram video, she wrote, "I’m starting a jump rope journey today. I’ve been jumping basic rope for about 5 years for cardio with Kira [Stokes]. However, I really want to learn steps and get good! Coordination is tough for me at times."

Matthew McConaughey

When he’s short on time, Matthew McConaughey drops and does pushups whenever he can.

"I’ll drop and give myself 20 pushups at intervals throughout the day. 9 a.m., bang out 20. Sitting in a boring meeting at 10:30. Bang out 20. I do that 10 times throughout the day, I’ve done 200," the 56-year-old previously told Men’s Journal, according to Wellness Warrior.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star said sometimes he mixes things up "with crunches, squats, whatever. Also, I have a 12-pound medicine ball. I’ll just think, Pick up the medicine ball and don’t put it down for 30 minutes. Try that once. You will have a workout, man."

Kate Upton

Kate Upton has a few go-to moves to stay in shape.

The model and actress has shared videos of herself lifting 225 pounds with her hips, and she also does resistance workouts in the pool.

"For most people, pool days mean chilling on the side of the pool," her trainer Ben Bruno wrote in 2021. "For @kateupton though, the work doesn’t stop. Here’s how we beat the heat and get a workout in at the same time. And by ‘we’, I mean Kate; I’ll usually do a few rounds of the workout with her and then just chill on the side of the pool. The pool workouts look easy, but they’re actually really tough."

"This is badass," Bruno wrote on Instagram in 2020 while sharing a video of Upton doing hip thrusts.

"@kateupton did six staggered-stance hip thrusts on each leg with 205 pounds. That’s so strong! This is all the weight she has at home, so after she worked up to doing bilateral hip thrusts for sets of 15 reps with ease over the past few months of quarantine, we switched to a staggered-stance."

He added: "Kate is a beast and has been training so consistently hard, and it shows. I love that she likes to push herself and see how much weight she can do."

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has shared her weight-loss journey with fans. The star lost 70 pounds in 2013, partly by hula-hooping.

"I have a Hoopnotica hula hoop. I use it every day, and it's made my back and arms stronger, and my waist has gone down 2 inches!" the former reality star told Self magazine in 2013.

"On Saturday nights, my friends and I put on ridiculous outfits and hula-hoop and dance when everyone else is at ‘da club.’ We call it #HipHopAnonymous," she joked. "Adam Lambert is in it. We live in the same building, and random people show up. The next morning you're like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm so sore,’ but you had the best night ever."

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus wants to feminize the gym — and she does it by going in heels.

"My mantra is, like any athlete, ‘Practice how you perform,’" the "Flowers" singer told W Magazine last year. "So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe."

She added, "I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

