©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Christopher Schwarzenegger shows off buff transformation during outing with famous family

Schwarzenegger's youngest son joined sister Katherine and Chris Pratt for fall outing in Brentwood neighborhood

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Patrick Schwarzenegger talks great conversation with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Video

Patrick Schwarzenegger talks great conversation with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger told Fox News Digital it was "a cool moment" for him to be able to talk to his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, about his career for "Actors on Actors" at the Newport Beach TV Fest.

Like father, like son.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28, stunned onlookers with his buff new build while out with sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, brother-in-law Chris Pratt and their children for some pumpkin-picking fun in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver turned heads during the festive fall family outing, marking a striking transformation.

CHRISTOPHER SCHWARZENEGGER DISPLAYS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS DURING FAMILY LAKE OUTING

Christopher Schwarzenegger carries pumpkins.

Christopher Schwarzenegger is seen picking pumpkins at a Brentwood patch on Oct. 27, 2025. (Stoianov / BACKGRID)

Christopher, who said this spring he'd shed about 30 pounds, flaunted his toned arms and fit physique while carrying not one, but three medium-sized pumpkins to the car.

Dressed casually in a white tank top, dark green cargo-style pants and sneakers, Christopher kept things cool and relaxed, as he tied a white sweatshirt around his waist, making the heavy lifting look effortless.

Onlookers couldn’t help but notice that the youngest Schwarzenegger-Shriver sibling stepped into full uncle mode as he helped his nieces – Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3 – pick the perfect pumpkins. Missing from the festivities was Katherine and Pratt's youngest, 11-month-old son, Ford.

Christopher Schwarzenegger in a blue swimsuit pointing at the lake behind him.

Christopher Schwarzenegger posed shirtless while on a boat with his family. (Christopher Schwarzenegger/Instagram)

It’s been a transformative year for Christopher, who has noticeably slimmed down and toned up in recent months. His commitment to fitness echoes that of his famous father, the legendary "Terminator" star and former California governor, who has often spoken about the importance of healthy living and discipline.

CHRIS PRATT SHARES RARE PHOTOS MARKING SON JACK'S MILESTONE 13TH BIRTHDAY

In September, Christopher’s weight loss was on full display during another family outing.

A blonde woman cuddled with Christopher Schwarzenegger as he sat in the captain's chair.

A blonde woman cuddled with Christopher Schwarzenegger as he sat in the captain's chair. (Christopher Schwarzenegger/Instagram)

In an Instagram post, Katherine shared a series of photos from a family day on the lake. In some of the photos, Christopher can be seen shirtless in blue-and-white striped swim shorts.

In another photo, he sat in the captain’s chair and posed for the camera with a blonde woman seated on his lap with her arms around him.

Christopher previously opened up about the hard work behind his fitness transformation. Although he often keeps a low profile, he stepped back into the spotlight in May thanks to his noticeably fit new look. He spoke on a panel at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles alongside Shriver, Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher, where he discussed the long road behind his results.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posting with Patrick Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

"It was a big process," Christopher said during the May 10 panel at the Hollywood Roosevelt, per People.

He continued: "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,’ and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

Despite his dramatic transformation, Christopher also said he hadn’t reached his goal yet, noting that when looking at "before and after photos … I don’t feel like I’m an after yet."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

