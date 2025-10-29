Christopher Schwarzenegger shows off buff transformation during outing with famous family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Like father, like son.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28, stunned onlookers with his buff new build while out with sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, brother-in-law Chris Pratt and their children for some pumpkin-picking fun in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver turned heads during the festive fall family outing, marking a striking transformation.

Christopher, who said this spring he'd shed about 30 pounds, flaunted his toned arms and fit physique while carrying not one, but three medium-sized pumpkins to the car.

Dressed casually in a white tank top, dark green cargo-style pants and sneakers, Christopher kept things cool and relaxed, as he tied a white sweatshirt around his waist, making the heavy lifting look effortless.

Onlookers couldn’t help but notice that the youngest Schwarzenegger-Shriver sibling stepped into full uncle mode as he helped his nieces – Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3 – pick the perfect pumpkins. Missing from the festivities was Katherine and Pratt's youngest, 11-month-old son, Ford.

It’s been a transformative year for Christopher, who has noticeably slimmed down and toned up in recent months. His commitment to fitness echoes that of his famous father, the legendary "Terminator" star and former California governor, who has often spoken about the importance of healthy living and discipline.

In September, Christopher’s weight loss was on full display during another family outing.

In an Instagram post, Katherine shared a series of photos from a family day on the lake. In some of the photos, Christopher can be seen shirtless in blue-and-white striped swim shorts.

In another photo, he sat in the captain’s chair and posed for the camera with a blonde woman seated on his lap with her arms around him.

Christopher previously opened up about the hard work behind his fitness transformation. Although he often keeps a low profile, he stepped back into the spotlight in May thanks to his noticeably fit new look. He spoke on a panel at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles alongside Shriver, Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher, where he discussed the long road behind his results.

"It was a big process," Christopher said during the May 10 panel at the Hollywood Roosevelt, per People.

He continued: "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,’ and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

Despite his dramatic transformation, Christopher also said he hadn’t reached his goal yet, noting that when looking at "before and after photos … I don’t feel like I’m an after yet."

