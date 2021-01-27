Valerie Bertinelli shared Eddie Van Halen text message to honor the later rocker on his 66th birthday

Valerie Bertinelli shared a sweet birthday message on what would have been her late husband Eddie Van Halen’s 66th birthday.

The TV star was previously married to the Van Halen rocker from 1981 until their divorce in 2007. However, they remained close and stayed on good terms, which she showed on Tuesday when she tweeted an image of the message she sent to the late rocker on his birthday one year ago.

"Happy Birthday Ed! XOXO" she wrote along with three heart emojis.

In a rare glimpse at the couple’s personal life following their split, the image also included Eddie’s heartfelt response.

"Thank you Val!! Love you!! Too bad no football today!!" he wrote. "Anyway, hope to see you again soon Love- Ed."

Not to be outdone, Van Halen completed his response with six heart emojis.

In addition to Bertinelli, the couple’s son, Wolfgang, also took to Twitter to share old home movies in honor of his late dad's birthday.

"Happy 66th Birthday, Pop," Wolf captioned the tweet. "I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words."

"I’ve been doing my best to hold it together, but g-------t it’s really tough being here without you," Wolf, 29, continued.

Wolf then followed up with a second tweet that read, "Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different."

His mom commented on the videos with broken heart emojis.

The family has been struggling to cope with the loss of Eddie. Wolf previously told Howard Stern in November that he felt "awful" trying to move on from his dad’s death. Bertinelli, meanwhile, appeared on the "Today" show earlier this month where she got emotional discussing the "bittersweet" days following Eddie’s passing.

"I don’t know why I’m tearing up. You know when you hear voices and you see people that you feel the connection with and — you guys always make me tear up. It’s been rough. Very bittersweet," she told host Hoda Kotb.

Eddie died in October. Wolf was the first to break the news on Twitter.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on stage and off stage was a gift," Wolf continued. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."