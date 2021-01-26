Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf pays tribute to late rocker on what would’ve been his 66th birthday

Wolf Van Halen penned a touching tribute to his late father, Eddie, to commemorate what would've been the rocker’s 66th birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy 66th Birthday, Pop," Wolf prefaced the heartfelt tweet. "I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words."

"I’ve been doing my best to hold it together, but g-------t it’s really tough being here without you," Wolf, 29, continued.

Wolf then followed up with a second tweet that read, "Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different."

"Love and miss you beyond words, Pop ❤," Wolf concluded.

The two tweets were accompanied by candid home videos from 1994. The first video features Eddie playfully capturing Wolf in his oversized t-shirt, while the second video features "Wolfie and daddy" hanging out on Christmas Eve.

Eddie Van Halen, best known for his innovative tapping, virtuosic guitar technique and his impeccable shredding in Van Halen, died at the age of 65 in October.

Van Halen told Billboard magazine in 2015 that he had one-third of his tongue removed due to cancer that had also spread to his esophagus.

"I used metal picks -- they’re brass and copper -- which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer," he said at the time. "Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that’s filled with electromagnetic energy. So that’s one theory. I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything. But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory, but the doctors say it’s possible."