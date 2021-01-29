Eddie Van Halen remembered by ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli: 'We had some beautiful times'

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about the death of Eddie Van Halen.

The actress, 60, took to Instagram Live on Friday to discuss her late ex-husband with therapist Angie Johnsey and teared up while reminiscing about the rockstar.

"We do need the dark to see the bright light, to see how light it can be," Bertinelli said about grief. "Without the dark, we would never see the light — it’s just there and you become numb to it. So the darkness makes us appreciate the light more."

"You never like this new normal but that's what it is," Bertinelli said later on, reflecting on life after Van Halen’s death. "It's about finding a way to survive this new normal… which many people are doing. This whole year unfortunately has been about death and grieving and loss."

EDDIE VAN HALEN'S SON WOLF SHARES MOVING VIDEO OF THE LATE STAR SAYING HE'D 'LOVE TO JAM' WITH HIS DAD 'AGAIN'

"Too many people have lost too many things. It's just shattering what's going on," the actress added. "Talking about grief is the appropriate thing to do. We're all going through some form of it."

"That's the thing about grief is it's actually a bit of a blessing because — and I'll just take my relationship with Ed for the last 40 years — it was a messy relationship," she said. "We had some very difficult, very challenging times, but we had some beautiful times too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The lovely thing about grief and the gift that it gives you is that it's so much easier to remember the beautiful moments than the challenging and the difficult moments that we had with that person," she continued. "Those are beautiful things to hold onto and remember the best of whoever you're grieving."

Bertinelli then reflected on the former couple's son Wolfgang and hopes that he will remember the best of her when she is gone.

"I can only hope that when I'm gone, my son will remember the best of me and not the worst of me. I think that's something to hold onto, that the best of you gets remembered," Bertinelli reflected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bertinelli and Van Halen were married for 26 years. They separated in 2001 and finalized their divorced in 2007. Earlier this week, Bertinelli and Wolfgang paid tribute to Van Halen on what would have been his 66th birthday on Tuesday.

Van Halen, best known for his innovative tapping, virtuosic guitar technique and his impeccable shredding, died at the age of 65 in October.