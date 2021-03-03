Eddie Van Halen remembered by son Wolfgang as he celebrates first No. 1 song: ‘I wish Pop was here to see it’

Wolfgang Van Halen is reflecting on the loss of late father Eddie Van Halen in light of his recent success.

The 29-year-old son of Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli released a song titled, "Distance," back in November and it not only has accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube, but the record is now seeing chart success. It reached No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Charts.

Due to the track’s positive reception, Wolf announced that the song will be added to his upcoming self-titled debut album, "Mammoth WVH."

"The response to 'Distance' has been incredibly overwhelming," Wolf said in a press release obtained by People magazine.

He continued: "The immense support from everyone at radio who played the song and all of the fans who called requesting it has been more than I could have imagined. Thank you to everyone who helped me get my first #1 song."

The album, which has been eight years in the making, will now feature the bonus song "Distance" — a song written in tribute to the late rocker.

Wolf then lamented on the loss of Van Halen and added, "I wish Pop was here to see it."

The YouTube release of the song features a touching music video, which shows candid home video footage of Van Halen as a young father. There are also clips of the father-son duo bonding as Wolf grows up. Bertinelli is also featured in the video.

The video ends with a heartfelt voicemail from the late rocker to his son: "I’m just so happy to have you as my son, man. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much. Call me if you get a chance. I just want to hear your voice."

Van Halen died on October 6 at 65 years old after battling throat cancer.

In a February appearance on "Today," Wolf opened up about the song and revealed the meaning behind the song’s chorus.

"I think it's almost like a mantra when you lose someone that plays a large role in your life," he said. "No matter what the distance is, I will be with you. No matter what the distance is, I'll be okay."