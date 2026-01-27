Valerie Bertinelli admits that Eddie Van Halen and Tom Vitale splits were ‘completely different’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli is opening up about her two divorces.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 65-year-old actress spoke candidly about divorce with host Drew Barrymore, who has been through three divorces herself.

On the Jan. 27 episode of the talk show, Barrymore and Bertinelli were joined by Ross Mathews during a discussion about divorce in which Barrymore brought up the new trend of divorced women turning their wedding rings into celebratory jewelry.

"I mean I've had two divorces and they were completely different," Bertinelli said. "My last divorce, I actually, I did go back to the jeweler and sell my ring back, and I got a celebratory, like, evil eye bracelet."

Barrymore seemed to be a fan of the trend, saying divorce can often be "a source of shame," noting this new trend is a great way to "lift someone's spirits when they feel like they have failed."

She went on to call her three divorces "as awful as anything I've ever experienced," and that this trend is a "weird tone change," which brings "some empowerment [and] some rebelliousness."

"It's like the celebratory part of it, because, I mean, there's a celebration of not being in that pain any longer, but there was love at one point between those – I mean at some point," Bertinelli agreed.

The "Hot in Cleveland" star was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007, and then financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011 until 2022. Following her split from Vitale, Bertinelli has spoken out about their relationship, calling it toxic on social media.

In an Instagram post shared in February 2023, she shared she was wearing a pair of pants she thought she had put away forever, after she "stopped wearing them because I was … mercilessly mocked" for her weight. One month prior, she shared a similar account on Instagram.

"I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," Bertinelli said on social media in January 2023. "I realize … that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore. But it still doesn't stop the feelings from coming up and the hurt."

The "One Day at a Time" star later announced she was in a new relationship in March 2024 with Mike Goodnough, telling USA Today at the time that her relationship with him was "unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man."

She and Goodnough dated for 10 months, ultimately calling it quits in November 2024.

"I have two failed marriages and fumbled the last true good man I met," she said in a lengthy Instagram post in February 2025, reflecting on her breakup. "Maybe don’t take advice from me."

Bertinelli shares one child – Wolfgang, 34 – with her ex-husband, Van Halen. The legendary musician died from cancer at age 65 in October 2020.

