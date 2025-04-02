Val Kilmer death: Josh Brolin, Cher and more Hollywood stars honor legendary actor

Val Kilmer's sudden death has impacted Hollywood in more ways than one.

On April 1, Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news of his death. Kilmer, who played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the original "Top Gun" in 1986, died of pneumonia in Los Angeles.

Stars who have both admired and worked with Kilmer throughout the years flocked to social media to pay homage to the legendary actor.

VAL KILMER, 'TOP GUN' AND 'BATMAN FOREVER' STAR, DEAD AT 65

Josh Brolin, who shared the screen with Kilmer in the 1995 film, "Heat," paid tribute to the late actor with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker," Brolin captioned a photo of him posing with Kilmer. "There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Cher, who famously dated Kilmer in the '80s, took to X to write, "VALUS Will miss u,U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the ass,GREAT FRIEND,kids [heart emoji] U, BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during ur sickness."

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola wrote on Instagram, "Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"RIP Val Kilmer," Josh Gad wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025: PHOTOS

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Michael Mann said, "While working with Val on ‘Heat’ I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Matthew Modine, who starred as James "Joker" Davis in the 1987 war film "Full Metal Jacket," credited the late actor for playing a role in landing the gig.

"RIP Val Kilmer," Modine wrote on X. "If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When Kilmer and Tom Cruise reunited for "Top Gun: Maverick," nearly 30 years after the original "Top Gun" was released, Kilmer shared that it was like the pilots had never left each other's sides.

"It was like no time had passed at all," Kilmer shared with Entertainment Weekly in 2022. "We blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun … special."

In recent years, Kilmer spent time painting and was described as "a talented and prolific artist in a variety of mediums" on his website.

His breakthrough role, though, was playing Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 1991 rock docudrama, "The Doors."

He then portrayed Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," and Elvis Presley's spirit in "True Romance," before taking on the role of a caped crusader in "Batman Forever."

Other noticeable credits include "Heat," "The Saint," "The Salton Sea," "Alexander," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "Conspiracy."

Kilmer is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Elizabeth Pritchett, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this post.