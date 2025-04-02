Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star, dead at 65

Actor Val Kilmer, who starred in many high-profile films, including "Top Gun," "Batman Forever" and "Tombstone," died Tuesday. He was 65.

The New York Times reported that Kilmer died of pneumonia.

Kilmer, who played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the original "Top Gun" in 1986, died in Los Angeles, according to his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer.

The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, but recovered, she said.

Kilmer most recently appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 to reprise his infamous role as Iceman.

Although he could portray his character, he still had difficulty due to damage from a tracheostomy. Kilmer required the use of a breathing tube.

"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he told People Magazine in 2021. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

When Kilmer and Cruise reunited for "Maverick," nearly 30 years after the original "Top Gun" was released, it was like the pilots had never left each other's sides.

"It was like no time had passed at all," Kilmer shared with Entertainment Weekly . "We blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun … special."

In recent years, Kilmer spent time painting and was described as "a talented and prolific artist in a variety of mediums" on his website.

Kilmer was born and raised in Los Angeles, and attended Julliard School in New York City. He made his film debut in the 1984 comedy, "Top Secret!"

His breakthrough role, though, was playing Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 1991 rock docudrama, "The Doors."

He then portrayed Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," and Elvis Presley's spirit in "True Romance," before taking on the role of a caped crusader in "Batman Forever."

Kilmer was known for roles in "Heat," "The Saint," "The Salton Sea," "Alexander," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and "Conspiracy."

He showed off comedic chops in the "Macgruber" comedy, and voiced K.I.T.T. in a number of "Knight Rider" episodes.

The "Thunderheart" actor married fellow "Willow" star Joanne Whalley in 1988 after meeting on set of the film. They divorced in 1996.

Kilmer is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack.