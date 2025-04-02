Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star, dead at 65

Val Kilmer most recently appeared in 'Top Gun: Maverick' in 2022 to reprise his role as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett , Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Actor Val Kilmer, who starred in many high-profile films, including "Top Gun," "Batman Forever" and "Tombstone," died Tuesday. He was 65.

The New York Times reported that Kilmer died of pneumonia.

Kilmer, who played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the original "Top Gun" in 1986, died in Los Angeles, according to his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. 

Actor Val Kilmer wears grey blazer and pink shirt.

Val Kilmer, "Batman Forever" and "Top Gun" actor, died on Tuesday. He was 65. ( EuropaNewswire)

The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, but recovered, she said.

Kilmer most recently appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022 to reprise his infamous role as Iceman.

Although he could portray his character, he still had difficulty due to damage from a tracheostomy. Kilmer required the use of a breathing tube.

Val Kilmer starred as Iceman in Top Gun

Val Kilmer starred as Lt. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun." (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Actor Val Kilmer wears blue graphic T-shirt in "Real Genius" promo shot.

Kilmer starred in "Real Genius" in 1985. (Michael Ochs Archive)

"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he told People Magazine in 2021. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

When Kilmer and Cruise reunited for "Maverick," nearly 30 years after the original "Top Gun" was released, it was like the pilots had never left each other's sides.

"It was like no time had passed at all," Kilmer shared with Entertainment Weekly. "We blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun … special."

Tom Cruise Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun' movie scene

Tony Scott directed Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun." (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images))

Val Kilmer holds red dice at a card table in a casino

Kilmer filmed "Kill Me Again" in a Las Vegas casino in 1989. (Paul Harris)

In recent years, Kilmer spent time painting and was described as "a talented and prolific artist in a variety of mediums" on his website.

Kilmer was born and raised in Los Angeles, and attended Julliard School in New York City. He made his film debut in the 1984 comedy, "Top Secret!"

His breakthrough role, though, was playing Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's 1991 rock docudrama, "The Doors."

Val Kilmer wears blue blazer at event with daughter Mercedes Kilmer

Kilmer had two children (pictured with daughter Mercedes) with ex-wife Joanne Whalley. (Michael Tullberg)

He then portrayed Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," and Elvis Presley's spirit in "True Romance," before taking on the role of a caped crusader in "Batman Forever." 

Kilmer was known for roles in "Heat," "The Saint," "The Salton Sea," "Alexander," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and "Conspiracy."

He showed off comedic chops in the "Macgruber" comedy, and voiced K.I.T.T. in a number of "Knight Rider" episodes. 

The "Thunderheart" actor married fellow "Willow" star Joanne Whalley in 1988 after meeting on set of the film. They divorced in 1996.

Kilmer is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack.

